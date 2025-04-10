Was He ALWAYS This Crazy? Watch Tim Walz Smear Elon Musk As 'Greedy' Guy Who Doesn't Pay Taxes

We really got lucky by not electing Kamala Harris as President. But we cannot overlook that we're equally as lucky that we didn't let Tim Walz become Vice President.

Advertisement

He likes to paint himself as a 'gee, shucks' Midwest dad who -- unlike that BAD ORANGE MAN -- actually cares about people.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Tim Walz is a lying, duplicitous, and mean-spirited man who seeks to prosecute and punish the people who don't toe the Democratic Party line.

He harbors a particular hatred of Elon Musk because Elon Musk is trying to put an end to government greed and spending.

Rather than argue why he's in favor of continuing down the path to fiscal ruination, Tim Walz decided to demonize Elon Musk and smear him as greedy.

WATCH:

🚨TIM WALZ: We should "DEMONIZE" people like Elon Musk!



He calls Elon a "greedy bastard" who doesn't pay taxes. pic.twitter.com/PNbzz5aDym — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 9, 2025

This is a lie, of course.

Elon Musk pays billions in taxes.

Pity the debt goes up by a trillion dollars every three months or so.

The issue isn't that we don't tax billionaires enough, it's that we spend too darned much.

False and defamatory — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 9, 2025

How Musk hasn't sued Walz for defamation is beyond us.

Even Walz's family knew he was a loser... pic.twitter.com/Xna3Tw3fLC — Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) April 9, 2025

They know him best.

I honestly think @GovTimWalz may be the biggest doofus and unintelligent politician this side of @maziehirono. Only Dem's think its smart to demonize the leading entrepreneur on the planet who is literally changing everything from space to transportation, medicine and energy. — TesRides (@TesRides) April 9, 2025

Competition is stiff, but Walz is the king doofus of the Democratic Party.

Elon paid $12B in taxes. He's also the only one of the EV companies that paid back his loans at all, and early at that. — Jim Siverts (@JimSiverts) April 9, 2025

'Paying back loans? What's that?' - Tim Walz, probably.

It's awesome when the communists come out into the open and reveal themselves. Tim Walz is not even hiding it anymore, reading right out of the communist playbook. — SciroccoMark (@MarkCoffin14) April 10, 2025

'Rules for Radicals' tells you to 'pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it' and that's what Walz is doing here.

I have no idea how this dude managed not to become vice president. https://t.co/M9oXLt7H85 pic.twitter.com/NXKIwbOK2l — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

Total mystery.

Apart from being wrong, Walz is probably way too stupid to realize the tax revenue generated from Elon's various enterprises and what would happen if dems were successful in shutting them down. https://t.co/hfRvN697cr — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 10, 2025

He doesn't care. They'd find a new billionaire to demonize and rob, like the ideological locusts they are.

The Democratic Party needs Tim to go be governor and stage an intervention on his current addiction to national politics.



And I loath Elon Musk, I'm just telling you this cringefest ain't going to play outside a mailing list friendly room. We have the 2024 campaign to prove it. https://t.co/ESTrgffgJm — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 9, 2025

Which is exactly why we want Weirdo Walz to keep on talking.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.