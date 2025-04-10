Was He ALWAYS This Crazy? Watch Tim Walz Smear Elon Musk As 'Greedy' Guy Who Doesn't Pay Taxes

David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 10, 2025
We really got lucky by not electing Kamala Harris as President. But we cannot overlook that we're equally as lucky that we didn't let Tim Walz become Vice President.

He likes to paint himself as a 'gee, shucks' Midwest dad who -- unlike that BAD ORANGE MAN -- actually cares about people.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Tim Walz is a lying, duplicitous, and mean-spirited man who seeks to prosecute and punish the people who don't toe the Democratic Party line.

He harbors a particular hatred of Elon Musk because Elon Musk is trying to put an end to government greed and spending.

Rather than argue why he's in favor of continuing down the path to fiscal ruination, Tim Walz decided to demonize Elon Musk and smear him as greedy.

WATCH:

This is a lie, of course.

Elon Musk pays billions in taxes.

Pity the debt goes up by a trillion dollars every three months or so. 

The issue isn't that we don't tax billionaires enough, it's that we spend too darned much.

How Musk hasn't sued Walz for defamation is beyond us.

They know him best.

Competition is stiff, but Walz is the king doofus of the Democratic Party.

'Paying back loans? What's that?' - Tim Walz, probably.

'Rules for Radicals' tells you to 'pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it' and that's what Walz is doing here.

He doesn't care. They'd find a new billionaire to demonize and rob, like the ideological locusts they are.

Which is exactly why we want Weirdo Walz to keep on talking.

