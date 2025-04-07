'Mom, I Am So Proud of You:' Vice President Vance Celebrates His Mom's Decade of Sobriety

When the votes were tallied on Election Day, the person this writer was happiest for was Vice President J.D. Vance. A kid who grew up in abject poverty in Ohio made good, and was going to the White House through hard work and determination.

He just seems like a genuinely nice man who is happy to be where he is: husband, father, VP, and son.

Celebrating this milestone was a promise Vance made to his mom:

On Friday, the White House Roosevelt Room was filled with everyday Americans—the sons and daughters of steelworkers, nurses, and clerks—for a celebration of Beverly Aikins’ 10th year of sobriety.



An incredible story of redemption for @JDVance’s mother. https://t.co/1Rs0Aksh8t pic.twitter.com/pEUWkOwiVH — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) April 7, 2025

And here's more from The Washington Examiner:

Vice President JD Vance stood at the head of the table in the Roosevelt Room during one of the most significant moments of his life, joined by his mother, Beverly Aikins. Despite the presence of about 20 family members and friends, including his wife, Usha, and their three children, there was a brief moment when it felt like only JD and his mother existed as their eyes met and locked. “I remember when I gave my RNC convention speech, which was the craziest thing, and I even said during the speech that we would have your 10-year medallion ceremony at the White House,” Vance said, smiling as he motioned around the historic West Wing meeting room named after two former presidents.

And this writer loves his shout-out to his mom Beverly as she marks a decade of sobriety:

This year marks my mom’s 10th year of sobriety, and I'm grateful that we were able to celebrate in the White House with our family.



Mom, I am so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/aGIKebEPYb — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 7, 2025

That's quite the accomplishment and her family should be proud.

Heck yeah. That's awesome. So happy she is able to see everything you have accomplished. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 7, 2025

So are we.

THIS.

8 years sober and drug free this week for me. Congrats to your mom! — Trump World (@Louaye1980) April 7, 2025

Good job to you, too.

I’m a mother of an adult addict and raising my 5 year old grandson. This whole story has been so inspiring and gives me so much hope! ❤️❤️ — Ruth Robbins-Dahlin (@RJRobbinsDahlin) April 7, 2025

Vance's story is very inspiring.

We're very proud of her, also. Keep up the good work sir! — Dan Macgowan (@danpcman) April 7, 2025

Yes, we are.

This is amazing. You’ve all been thru so much. Rock on Beverly. https://t.co/epLPar9eYc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 7, 2025

Yes it is.

Congratulations to Ms. Beverly on this inspiring milestone. https://t.co/oKFmWEle5B — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 7, 2025

We like that he called her 'Ms. Beverly.'

He's from Louisiana, and that's a very southern thing.

As a recovering ( 12 years+) alcoholic, and one who has read the torrid tales in @JDVance 's book, this is a lovely tale of redemption. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/6z94q8w9Vq — Right Sided ↘️ (@realcalpol) April 7, 2025

It is a lovely tale of redemption.

If you read "Hillbilly Elegy" or saw the movie - and you should if you haven't - you'll fully appreciate just how remarkable this story is. Only in America, kids. Only in America. https://t.co/H2esjdSMvE — Michael Watt (@whrlwndsprtlvng) April 7, 2025

This writer probably should get around to reading 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

