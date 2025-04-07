Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories
'Mom, I Am So Proud of You:' Vice President Vance Celebrates His Mom's Decade of Sobriety

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 07, 2025
Official White House photo by Emily Higgins

When the votes were tallied on Election Day, the person this writer was happiest for was Vice President J.D. Vance. A kid who grew up in abject poverty in Ohio made good, and was going to the White House through hard work and determination.

He just seems like a genuinely nice man who is happy to be where he is: husband, father, VP, and son.

Celebrating this milestone was a promise Vance made to his mom:

And here's more from The Washington Examiner:

Vice President JD Vance stood at the head of the table in the Roosevelt Room during one of the most significant moments of his life, joined by his mother, Beverly Aikins. Despite the presence of about 20 family members and friends, including his wife, Usha, and their three children, there was a brief moment when it felt like only JD and his mother existed as their eyes met and locked.

“I remember when I gave my RNC convention speech, which was the craziest thing, and I even said during the speech that we would have your 10-year medallion ceremony at the White House,” Vance said, smiling as he motioned around the historic West Wing meeting room named after two former presidents.

And this writer loves his shout-out to his mom Beverly as she marks a decade of sobriety:

That's quite the accomplishment and her family should be proud.

So are we.

THIS.

Good job to you, too.

Vance's story is very inspiring.

Yes, we are.

Yes it is.

We like that he called her 'Ms. Beverly.'

He's from Louisiana, and that's a very southern thing.

It is a lovely tale of redemption.

This writer probably should get around to reading 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

