CBS News Blows Last Shred of Credibility With Report on Ridiculously False Mass Shooting Study

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 01, 2025
Twitchy

There are lies, darned lies, statistics, and whatever the heck this is.

Everyone on X is talking about this CBS story, citing a study that one in 15 Americans has been involved in a mass shooting.

Advertisement

That's a pretty alarming statistic, no? This writer knows at far more than 15 people and she can tell you that she knows no one who was involved in a mass shooting.

So where'd they get this number from? Well, let's dive right in.

Here's more from CBS News:

Stories from mass shooting survivors and their loved ones, as well as new research, are creating more awareness of gun violence. A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that 1 in 15 American adults have been on the scene of a mass shooting. This study defines a mass shooting as an incident when four or more people are shot in a public space.

The research comes as those in the Boulder community gathered four years later to remember the 2021 King Soopers shooting that took the lives of 10 people and impacted countless others.

That impact includes Erika Mahoney, whose father Kevin was killed while grocery shopping that day. Four years later, it's easy to see Mahoney's strong bond with her dad in family albums and frames throughout the house.

You'll be not shocked to learn that the researchers worked from a very broad definition of 'at the scene of' a mass shooting.

Advertisement

The entire post reads (emphasis added):

The claim that “one in every 15 adults has experienced a mass shooting” is a prime example of misleading gun-control propaganda. While it may seem alarming at first glance, a closer examination of the methodology behind this statistic reveals serious flaws. The criteria used to generate this figure include individuals who have merely heard gunfire in their neighborhoods, a vague and overly broad definition that dilutes the true meaning of “experiencing” a mass shooting.

By expanding the scope of what qualifies as a mass shooting experience, this statistic creates a distorted perception of gun violence. Hearing distant gunshots, while unsettling, is not the same as being present during an active shooting event. Lumping these vastly different experiences together misrepresents the actual mass shootings and exaggerates their societal impact. Such statistical manipulation is not just misleading; it undermines genuine discussions on public safety by shifting focus away from more precise data and effective policy solutions.

To address gun violence responsibly, it is essential to rely on accurate, well-defined data. Sensationalized figures may capture attention, but they ultimately hinder productive discourse by fostering fear rather than informed decision-making. A more honest approach to statistics ensures that policy debates remain grounded in reality rather than driven by emotional manipulation.

They don't want to address gun violence responsibly, because that would mean things like putting actual criminals in prison and enforcing gun laws already on the books.

Advertisement

They want to ban guns wholesale.

Best way to do that is to fudge the data to make it seem like an emergency.

This is their normal propaganda.

This is far more believable.

'And help the Left advance its anti-gun agenda.'

All they do is lie.

They aren't even trying anymore.

This writer ran the numbers. There are approximately 263 million adults in the U.S.

Two percent is 5.26 million.

That's an insane (and false) number.

Imagine what they'll come up with tomorrow.

Advertisement

Media doesn't engage in critical thinking, and they're hoping their audience doesn't, either.

They do.

The agenda, however, is more important.

This writer used to work in a bad neighborhood where she'd hear gunshots from time to time.

She would count as the one in 15.

It's ridiculous.

