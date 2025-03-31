First in the Nation? Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes ELIMINATING Florida's Property Tax

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

We don't like taxes, but property taxes -- something you must continue to pay even if you own your house -- seem a uniquely onerous, unfair form of taxation.

Failure to pay those taxes means you'll lose your house and all the equity you've built. Currently, there are no states without property taxes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now hoping to make Florida the first to do away with property taxes.

WATCH:

What a great governor

Yep. There are other ways to make up the tax revenue.

This made us giggle.

Amen.

Please, please, please.

Correct. Taxes on consumption are -- in this writer's opinion -- a fairer form of taxation.

Imagine what this would do for people moving to Florida.

