First in the Nation? Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes ELIMINATING Florida's Property Tax

We don't like taxes, but property taxes -- something you must continue to pay even if you own your house -- seem a uniquely onerous, unfair form of taxation.

Failure to pay those taxes means you'll lose your house and all the equity you've built. Currently, there are no states without property taxes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now hoping to make Florida the first to do away with property taxes.

Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes Eliminating Property Taxes https://t.co/JBC7lE9zmE — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 31, 2025

What a great governor

I would much prefer this to saving ~$1.20 a week on my family’s grocery store bill, which is all the stupid establishment RINO sales tax plan would get me. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 31, 2025

Yep. There are other ways to make up the tax revenue.

This made us giggle.

Property tax: the only subscription service where you keep paying for something you already bought, and the cancellation fee is losing your house. Thanks, Uncle Sam—great deal!



End property tax now! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Grass💚 (@DewyGrassBlades) March 31, 2025

Amen.

Please make this dream a reality — Uncle Frank (@TheMaleMan365) March 31, 2025

Please, please, please.

🚨 Attention Floridians! 🚨 We need to prioritize property tax cuts over sales tax reductions! Consumption taxes are voluntary – you choose what to buy. But property taxes? No choice there! Even if you pay off your mortgage, you're still forced to pay the government just to live… https://t.co/stpgxTVSGD — Mike Caruso (@RepMikeCaruso) March 31, 2025

Correct. Taxes on consumption are -- in this writer's opinion -- a fairer form of taxation.

NOW: @GovRonDeSantis has a plan to get immediate property tax relief to Floridians⬇️Calls on the Legislature to act on this for FLORIDA homeowners instead of sales tax relief for Canadians & other foreigners and visitors. https://t.co/tlyrJct7SI — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 31, 2025

Imagine what this would do for people moving to Florida.