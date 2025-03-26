This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts...
Hello, Ratio! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Gets More Than Her Fair Share of Replies for Her Equal Pay Day Lies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on March 26, 2025
meme

In case you missed it, yesterday was Equal Pay Day. Or the day Leftists can miraculously define what a woman is again so they can lie about us not getting paid the same as our male counterparts.

Always with her elbow on the pulse of voters' priorities, New York Governor Kathy Hochul chimed in:

It's also not that complicated: this is a lie.

Women do not get paid less than men for doing the same work. If they did, no employer would hire any man.

Women choose jobs with less responsibility, fewer hours, and more flexible schedules to accommodate their family's needs.

But Hochul ignores that part of it, of course.

The post continues:

Your draconian mandates led to the firing of thousands and the closure of their businesses, not to mention those who had to die alone. Also, you are allowing men who pretend to be women to enter women’s spaces and compete in women’s sports.

Women are political tools, and nothing more.

Grab Your Popcorn! Watch Rep. Brandon Gill Absolutely Destroy NPR CEO Over Her Past 'Anti-Racist' Posts
Amy Curtis
Nowhere except in Hochul's imagination.

Hochul is beyond all help.

Democrats believe if they repeat a lie enough, it'll become reality.

They can't.

For the party of 'choice', Dems often overlook the choices women make when it comes to their careers.

