Hello, Ratio! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Gets More Than Her Fair Share of Replies for Her Equal Pay Day Lies

In case you missed it, yesterday was Equal Pay Day. Or the day Leftists can miraculously define what a woman is again so they can lie about us not getting paid the same as our male counterparts.

Advertisement

Always with her elbow on the pulse of voters' priorities, New York Governor Kathy Hochul chimed in:

It’s not that complicated: Women deserve equal pay for equal work. #EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/DkTQbDF6ja — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 25, 2025

It's also not that complicated: this is a lie.

Women do not get paid less than men for doing the same work. If they did, no employer would hire any man.

Women choose jobs with less responsibility, fewer hours, and more flexible schedules to accommodate their family's needs.

But Hochul ignores that part of it, of course.

Hochul, first of all, you can’t defy what a woman is, so stop pretending you care about women!



Your draconian mandates led to the firing of thousands and the closure of their businesses, not to mention those who had to die alone. Also, you are allowing men who pretend to be… — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 25, 2025

The post continues:

Your draconian mandates led to the firing of thousands and the closure of their businesses, not to mention those who had to die alone. Also, you are allowing men who pretend to be women to enter women’s spaces and compete in women’s sports.

Women are political tools, and nothing more.

Where do they get paid less than a co-worker with the same position? — Conservatarian General (@4starGeneral17) March 25, 2025

Nowhere except in Hochul's imagination.

They already have that.



Hope this helps. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) March 25, 2025

Hochul is beyond all help.

And...they get it.



This "refusing to adjust for whether women are working or not, and how much" level of analysis is insane in 2025. https://t.co/l0f5AUOWUX — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 26, 2025

Democrats believe if they repeat a lie enough, it'll become reality.

What year does she live in? 1931? Name one place where they currently pay a man more than a woman to do the same job just because they are a man. https://t.co/oSC5iYJOGD — Conservatarian General (@4starGeneral17) March 25, 2025

They can't.

Good thing they already get it and the disparities come from things like education, hours worked, and chosen fields. https://t.co/Z4RNZPr4XA — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) March 26, 2025

For the party of 'choice', Dems often overlook the choices women make when it comes to their careers.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



