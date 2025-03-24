Chicago Cop Mohammed Khan Takes ‘Mirror, Mirror’ to a New Level, Kicks Rabbi’s...
Eight Days From the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election, Early Voting Returns Show Trouble...
VIP
The Cost of Naive Compassion Is Too High for America to Bear
Boston Kid Begs Shameful Mayor Wu to Clean Up the Streets So He...
U.K. Nurse Under Investigation After Trans Criminal Patient Assaulted Her for Misgendering...
VIP
Oh, FFS! Enough Is Enough: 'Non-Binary' Passenger Sues Ryanair for Discrimination
WEF Big Wig Talks About Plans to Make Sure Only Rich Elite Get...
Greta Thunberg Belts Out Planet-Saving Sermons from a Truck’s Shadow in a Cringe-Worthy...
Jasmine Crockett Pulls a Walz! TX Rep. Cheers Tesla Stock Dropping, but Missed...
Tim BBQ Brag Backfires: Photos Reveal a Bland Nightmare Americans Can’t Stomach
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is Really Angry Jewish Columbia Students Won't Be Harassed on...
Seattle’s Equity Experiment Flops: Parents of Advanced Kids Vote with Their Feet, Opt...
Dems MUST Be Held Accountable for Harboring Criminal Illegals (Join Us In Helping...
Oh, Honey, NOPE! Mean Girl Amanda Marcotte Says 'MAGA Face' Is a Sign...

WUT?! CNN Panel Says 'Undocumented Workers' Will Stop Paying Taxes If IRS Data Used to Locate Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on March 24, 2025
AngieArtist

Yeah, this writer's got nothing.

She's watched this video a few times trying to make sense of it, and it's giving her a headache trying to follow the logic here.

As the IRS and the Trump administration near a deal to use data to track illegal immigrants, CNN wants us to know that the 'undocumented migrants' will just stop paying taxes. Or something.

Advertisement

Watch:

If they're undocumented, how are they paying taxes in the first place?

If they 'largely obey the law' (except for that whole undocumented migrant thing), why would they start breaking the law and not pay taxes?

Make it make sense.

No, no. We have to pay.

Who else will foot the bill for illegal immigrants' hotel rooms and cell phones?

Which opens up a whole new can of worms.

If you watch CNN, it appears to be.

This is correct.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Right.

Unless they have them, which raises more questions and concerns than it addresses.

CNN expects us to overlook the flagrant ignoring of federal immigration law.

Yeah, this writer's eye is twitching too.

But BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, Physics Geek! CNN said so!

CNN is really hoping to skip over that little hiccup in their thinking.

Because reasons.

Tags: CNN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MIGRANTS TAXES UNDOCUMENTED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Chicago Cop Mohammed Khan Takes ‘Mirror, Mirror’ to a New Level, Kicks Rabbi’s Car in Hate-Fueled Tantrum
justmindy
Eight Days From the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election, Early Voting Returns Show Trouble for Schimel
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY
Sam J.
Boston Kid Begs Shameful Mayor Wu to Clean Up the Streets So He Can Practice Football In Peace (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
WEF Big Wig Talks About Plans to Make Sure Only Rich Elite Get to Travel (In the Name of Gaia, of Course)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement