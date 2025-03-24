WUT?! CNN Panel Says 'Undocumented Workers' Will Stop Paying Taxes If IRS Data Used to Locate Them

Yeah, this writer's got nothing.

She's watched this video a few times trying to make sense of it, and it's giving her a headache trying to follow the logic here.

As the IRS and the Trump administration near a deal to use data to track illegal immigrants, CNN wants us to know that the 'undocumented migrants' will just stop paying taxes. Or something.

Watch:

"Undocumented migrants who largely obey the law are going to stop filing tax returns… it's going to cost billions of dollars in revenue."



pic.twitter.com/vdDwAL0UDb — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 24, 2025

If they're undocumented, how are they paying taxes in the first place?

If they 'largely obey the law' (except for that whole undocumented migrant thing), why would they start breaking the law and not pay taxes?

Make it make sense.

So should US Citizens also stop filing tax returns?



I'm good with that. — JERKSTORE!!! (A**/Tastic) aka Bob Loblaw (@greatesteverMD) March 24, 2025

No, no. We have to pay.

Who else will foot the bill for illegal immigrants' hotel rooms and cell phones?

illegal aliens are undocumented so how could they file a tax return? Unless they have a fraudulent

social security #? — Lisa Nadig (@nadig_lisa12480) March 24, 2025

Which opens up a whole new can of worms.

If you watch CNN, it appears to be.

They don't file tax returns with a check; they file to RECEIVE one.



In fact, I'd be willing to bet that many aren't paying income tax at all while earning their income.



40%+ of the working population doesn't even pay taxes and I seriously doubt that undocumented migrants… — 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖜 ◔◡◔ (@ampsys56) March 24, 2025

This is correct.

You can’t file a tax return without a social security number 🤡 — Trump World (@Louaye1980) March 24, 2025

Right.

Unless they have them, which raises more questions and concerns than it addresses.

"Largely obey the law" that's such disingenuous and meaningless language. — Generic Midwesterner (@GenericMidwest) March 24, 2025

CNN expects us to overlook the flagrant ignoring of federal immigration law.

*eyetwitch*



If they are undocumented, then how do they have a valid SSN or ITIN?



*eyetwitch* https://t.co/Mm8JOZhsqb — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) March 24, 2025

Yeah, this writer's eye is twitching too.

But BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, Physics Geek! CNN said so!

How does an illegal immigrant get a social security number? https://t.co/1ew3DzELK0 — Dingbatt Scale (@DingbattScale) March 24, 2025

CNN is really hoping to skip over that little hiccup in their thinking.

This is hysterical. If they aren't here legally, how is it that they are paying taxes? https://t.co/UoeeYJCGIM — OneDaySober (@SoberNola) March 24, 2025

Because reasons.