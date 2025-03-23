WATCH: Attorney General Pam Bondi Slams Activist Judges and Vows to Keep Fighting Back

Sounds Pretty Insurrection-y, Knucklehead: Tim Walz Claims Republicans Have 'Seized Power'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

We're glad to hear Attorney General Pam Bondi is fighting back against the activist judges who are working to thwart the Trump administration.

Watch what she said on Fox News this morning:

The entire post reads:

'Many of them will be recused from these cases. Look at Chutkan, trying to control our money with the EPA. Judge Chuang trying to control the money of USAID. Judge Reyes made personal attacks on Pete Hegseth in court, and she's trying to control military readiness. You can't do this.'

'Then of course, Judge Boasberg, trying to control our foreign policy. These judges are out-of-control; we are going to fight back, and we are going to win. The Supreme Court will be ready to hear these cases.' 

'Again, these are federal district judges who are trying to control our nation's agenda, and yes, President Trump won the popular vote and electoral college by an overwhelming majority, and the people of America want change.'

Keep fighting.

This is what we voted for.

We'll see what the appeals courts say.

The Democrats set the precedent.

Congress needs to start passing legislation.

If she says they're in court every day, that's a good thing.

