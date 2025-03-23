WATCH: Attorney General Pam Bondi Slams Activist Judges and Vows to Keep Fighting Back

We're glad to hear Attorney General Pam Bondi is fighting back against the activist judges who are working to thwart the Trump administration.

Watch what she said on Fox News this morning:

eNEW: Attorney General @PamBondi slams "out-of-control" activists federal judges.



"Many of them will be recused from these cases. Look at Chutkan, trying to control our money with the EPA. Judge Chuang trying to control the money of USAID. Judge Reyes made personal attacks on… pic.twitter.com/M4e5HCr7vW — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 23, 2025

The entire post reads:

'Many of them will be recused from these cases. Look at Chutkan, trying to control our money with the EPA. Judge Chuang trying to control the money of USAID. Judge Reyes made personal attacks on Pete Hegseth in court, and she's trying to control military readiness. You can't do this.' 'Then of course, Judge Boasberg, trying to control our foreign policy. These judges are out-of-control; we are going to fight back, and we are going to win. The Supreme Court will be ready to hear these cases.' 'Again, these are federal district judges who are trying to control our nation's agenda, and yes, President Trump won the popular vote and electoral college by an overwhelming majority, and the people of America want change.'

Keep fighting.

This is what we voted for.

1867 Supreme Court president says @realDonaldTrump doesn’t have to follow a damn thing these judges say when it comes to joining his power as the president or executing the duties of president https://t.co/vFQZWD1IF8 — Malum Superate (@malumsuperate) March 23, 2025

We'll see what the appeals courts say.

Here's a throwback to when Joe Biden openly bragged about defying Supreme Court rulings.



DOGE can and should completely ignore the rogue & activist judges. pic.twitter.com/9nimJPhDl7 — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 23, 2025

The Democrats set the precedent.

I didn't vote for these judges. Congress needs to step up. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) March 23, 2025

Congress needs to start passing legislation.

Great to see AG Pam Bondi standing up to these out-of-control activists and judges



Finally someone is holding them accountable for their overreach and bias — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 23, 2025

If she says they're in court every day, that's a good thing.