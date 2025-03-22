Corey DeAngelis Exposes ‘National Parents Union’ Who Oppose Gutting the DoE
CBS News Lets Mahmoud Khalil's Wife Describe 'Terrifying' ICE Arrest (but Check Out...
According to ‘New Data,’ JD Vance Is the Most Unliked New VP in...
MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders...
Illegal Immigrant Set Loose in U.S. by Biden-Harris Admin Wound Up Murdering Georgia...
Eric Swalwell Gets BODY SLAMMED for Claiming Linda McMahon Will Make College Unaffordable
Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators...
Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse...
Here Are the Reasons Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Trump Probably Didn't Really Win the...
Palestinian Journalist Posts Lie-Filled Anti-Israel Screed That's Rendered Invalid by Her...
'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Cl...
Rob Schneider Thanks Disney for What Their Latest Film Might Accomplish
Trump Announces Production of Next Gen Fighter: Introducing The F-47
VIP
This Quote From an Australian Official Slamming Trump for Halting University Grants Is...

The Will of the People: CNN Reports 63% of Americans Support Deporting Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 22, 2025
ImgFlip

We all know it had to hurt CNN to report this.

They've spent years -- decades, really -- trying to make illegal immigrants sympathetic victims while turning a blind eye to the people and communities harmed by open borders policies.

Advertisement

Americans, for their part, are fed up. They're fed up with our tax dollars paying for phones, clothes, food, and housing for illegal immigrants. They're fed up with the violence and drug trafficking. They're fed up with the Left's love of lawbreakers at the cost of the health, safety, and quality of life of others.

So for anyone who is paying attention, the fact 63% of Americans favor deporting illegals is not a surprise. WATCH:

The post concludes:

Apparently they have been living under a rock as illegal immigrant crime skyrocketed under Biden and law and order was gleefully ignored.

They knew exactly what was going on. They tried to lie about crime stats, too.

Recommended

MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon
Doug P.
Advertisement
That needs to happen, too.
They're the anti-democracy party.

If 63% is a watered down poll, that's still good news for America and bad news for the Left.

Especially after they spent the last four years telling us 'no one is above the law.'

They have no idea what it's like in the real world.

So-called 'journalists' know this. Just as they know crossing the border without authorization is a crime. But because they are propagandists, they parrot the narrative instead.

The misinformation is the point.
 
Advertisement
Tags: CNN DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POLL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon
Doug P.
According to ‘New Data,’ JD Vance Is the Most Unliked New VP in American History
Brett T.
Corey DeAngelis Exposes ‘National Parents Union’ Who Oppose Gutting the DoE
Brett T.
CBS News Lets Mahmoud Khalil's Wife Describe 'Terrifying' ICE Arrest (but Check Out the Video)
Amy Curtis
Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse Mic Drop (WATCH)
justmindy
Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators at Town Halls
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon Doug P.
Advertisement