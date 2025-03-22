The Will of the People: CNN Reports 63% of Americans Support Deporting Illegal Immigrants

We all know it had to hurt CNN to report this.

They've spent years -- decades, really -- trying to make illegal immigrants sympathetic victims while turning a blind eye to the people and communities harmed by open borders policies.

Americans, for their part, are fed up. They're fed up with our tax dollars paying for phones, clothes, food, and housing for illegal immigrants. They're fed up with the violence and drug trafficking. They're fed up with the Left's love of lawbreakers at the cost of the health, safety, and quality of life of others.

So for anyone who is paying attention, the fact 63% of Americans favor deporting illegals is not a surprise. WATCH:

CNN and team grapple with why Americans want to deport illegal immigrants.



"63%, according to the latest Fox News poll, say that they favor deporting those immigrants. So that’s a pretty high number."



Do the Democrats approve of anyone being deported? Apparently they have been… pic.twitter.com/IKJf84mXD7 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) March 21, 2025

The post concludes:

Apparently they have been living under a rock as illegal immigrant crime skyrocketed under Biden and law and order was gleefully ignored.

They knew exactly what was going on. They tried to lie about crime stats, too.

This % would be even higher if we virtually eliminated illegal immigration via passing national E-Verify, but for some reason I don’t hear much talk about it from the GOP. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) March 22, 2025

