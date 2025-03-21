Swing and a MISS! Wisconsin State Rep. Honors Bob Uecker by BOTCHING His Signature Home Run Call (WATCH)

The world lost a baseball legend in January when Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker died aged 90. He was the voice of the Brewers for over five decades and a late-night staple on Johnny Carson. He also did stints in movies and television.

Advertisement

We're certain the Brewers and MLB will do something to honor Uecker this season (in fact, this writer got tickets for Brewer's opening day just to be there for it).

The Wisconsin Assembly recently introduced and passed a resolution to honor Uecker and one state representative botched Uecker's famous home run call.

WATCH:

While introducing a resolution honoring the late Bob Uecker, Wisconsin State Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde, a Democrat, fondly recalls listening to Uecker's signature home run call "Up, up, and away!"



(Uecker's call was actually "Get up! Get up! Get outta here!") pic.twitter.com/ptmPGzMooE — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 20, 2025

Yikes.

Dear Lort, indeed.

What a damn moron — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) March 21, 2025

He had one job.

Maybe he was thinking of his beautiful balloon. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) March 20, 2025

This so totally dates us, but that's the first thing this writer thought of, too.

And now that darned song is stuck in her head.

Democrat lawmaker thinks that Uecker’s signature home run call was the Superman. Tells me he’s a guy that’s watched a Brewers game in his life. All the Democrats are frauds. — Peanut Jiffy (@PeanutJiffy) March 20, 2025

This was the second thing this writer thought of.

Heh.

Bless his heart. — deplorablehomo (@deplorable_homo) March 21, 2025

Bless his heart, indeed.

Sums up Dems https://t.co/dCK6mIJ70u — Chris Jacke (@jacke_chris) March 21, 2025

Always out of touch. Never right.

LOL. The memers never fail.

Personally, I’m a big fan of Ueck’s signature line from the Miller Lite commercial: “I must be in the aisle seat!” https://t.co/4S6Ujjts5k — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) March 21, 2025

Well done.