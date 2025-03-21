Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts...
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to...
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a...
Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband...
VIP
Young White Men Lean Further Right—And It Should Come As No Surprise
National Security: Brendan Carr Announces Sweeping FCC Investigation of CCP-Affiliated Tel...
Lutnick’s Tax Promise: Trump Supposedly Nods to Axing Income Taxes in a Car...
WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial...
The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping...
Shocker! Democrats: More Passionate About Mahmoud Khalil Than Crime Victims or Harassed Je...
Politico's Spin on What Cuts to the Federal Workforce Could Create Contains 'Quite...
Biden’s Last Desperate Encore: Fundraising and Flailing to Save Dems from Trump’s Wrecking...
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling...
Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of...

Swing and a MISS! Wisconsin State Rep. Honors Bob Uecker by BOTCHING His Signature Home Run Call (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 21, 2025
imgflip

The world lost a baseball legend in January when Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker died aged 90. He was the voice of the Brewers for over five decades and a late-night staple on Johnny Carson. He also did stints in movies and television.

Advertisement

We're certain the Brewers and MLB will do something to honor Uecker this season (in fact, this writer got tickets for Brewer's opening day just to be there for it).

The Wisconsin Assembly recently introduced and passed a resolution to honor Uecker and one state representative botched Uecker's famous home run call.

WATCH:

Yikes.

Dear Lort, indeed.

He had one job.

This so totally dates us, but that's the first thing this writer thought of, too.

And now that darned song is stuck in her head.

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This was the second thing this writer thought of.

Heh.

Bless his heart, indeed.

Always out of touch. Never right.

LOL. The memers never fail.

Well done.

Tags: BASEBALL MLB OOPS WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a Nut Factory
justmindy
Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband Outlined How to OUTLAW IT
Amy Curtis
Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts Overtime Pay
Amy Curtis
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It
justmindy
Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Terrorism
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter Grateful Calvin
Advertisement