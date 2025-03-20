Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot...
SAD TROMBONE: We Regret to Inform You That Aaron Rupar Has Lost Faith in the Electorate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

Aaron Rupar has officially entered the 'depression' stage of the grieving process.

Rupar has spent his entire political media career lying to help Democrats win, he's realizing the voting public isn't buying what he's selling. It's due, in part, to the fact Rupar is so dishonest that his last name has an official entry on Urban Dictionary. 'Rupar' is defined as 'To purposely mislead. To intentionally and grossly mischaracterize a statement and/or video.'

And now that his deception failed to drag Kamala Harris across the finish line, he's got a case of the sads and he's blaming us voters:

He's right in one regard: the 2024 election was a decisive test.

Would America embrace European-style socialism and elect Kamala or return to American ideals and American greatness?

We chose wisely.

Yes, Aaron, keep it up.

But it's so much easier to blame the voters.

We're very grateful for their massive failures.

Someone should by Rupar a mirror.

Fashy talk is what Leftists do best.

Because it's who they are.

Somehow, we'll manage.

Democrats have a long history of not respecting democracy when elections don't go their way.

He sure did.

He's a real journalist in the same way this writer is the Queen of England: in a daydream.

Nerd Prom just won't be as fun.

Tags: VOTERS AARON RUPAR 2024 ELECTION

