SAD TROMBONE: We Regret to Inform You That Aaron Rupar Has Lost Faith in the Electorate

Aaron Rupar has officially entered the 'depression' stage of the grieving process.

Rupar has spent his entire political media career lying to help Democrats win, he's realizing the voting public isn't buying what he's selling. It's due, in part, to the fact Rupar is so dishonest that his last name has an official entry on Urban Dictionary. 'Rupar' is defined as 'To purposely mislead. To intentionally and grossly mischaracterize a statement and/or video.'

And now that his deception failed to drag Kamala Harris across the finish line, he's got a case of the sads and he's blaming us voters:

The decisive test of our society in my lifetime was the 2024 election and our failure was spectacular and total. I will never again have any faith in the American electorate to do the obviously right thing. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2025

He's right in one regard: the 2024 election was a decisive test.

Would America embrace European-style socialism and elect Kamala or return to American ideals and American greatness?

We chose wisely.

Keep insulting the voters versus self-examining your own policies and candidates.



It’s a brilliant strategy sure to reap enormous rewards. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 20, 2025

Yes, Aaron, keep it up.

Maybe Democrats should have refrained from gaslighting the American people about Joe Biden’s health.



Maybe Democrats shouldn’t have forced word salad Kamala down the throats of their voters.



Stop blaming the electorate for the stupid decisions made by your party’s leadership. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) March 20, 2025

But it's so much easier to blame the voters.

The Democrats are massive failures, that is correct. Thanks for contributing to that failure. Please keep it up. Thank you. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) March 20, 2025

We're very grateful for their massive failures.

We're all trying to find the guy who did this. https://t.co/FQSacHabsm pic.twitter.com/Rd8ngCfFJN — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 20, 2025

Someone should by Rupar a mirror.

"Those VOTERS cannot be trusted!"



Careful, Rupar. That sounds like fashy talk... https://t.co/HtXI2PrIFm — planefag (@planefag) March 20, 2025

Fashy talk is what Leftists do best.

Because it's who they are.

I have terrible news. Rupar is disappointed in you. AGAIN. https://t.co/8zZOAGszlM — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) March 20, 2025

Somehow, we'll manage.

If your respect for the voters and for the American Democratic process is predicated entirely on whether or not the voters vote for what you want then you never respected Democracy at all https://t.co/ycVU3rttt5 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 20, 2025

Democrats have a long history of not respecting democracy when elections don't go their way.

He sure did.

It’s important to note that Rupar believes he’s a real journalist. https://t.co/kasJnLtkqw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 20, 2025

He's a real journalist in the same way this writer is the Queen of England: in a daydream.

I'm sorry voters robbed you of future photo opportunities like this one. https://t.co/vbrTsB3qzC pic.twitter.com/s4AxTSa3Gr — BT (@back_ttys) March 20, 2025

Nerd Prom just won't be as fun.