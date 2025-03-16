VIP
Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, Kyrsten Sinema decided it was a good day to go scorched-earth on Democrats over their filibuster hypocrisy.

See, the Democrats -- when they were in power -- demanded the nuking of the filibuster to prevent Republicans from stopping their agenda. Only when Donald Trump was reelected president did the Democrats decide the filibuster was actually a useful tool for their resistance.

Sinema was having none of it.

But because Democrats are incapable of learning, Rep. Ro Khanna decided to continue poking the bear:

Sinema did keep it simple:

BOOM.

We hope they keep choosing the '20' side of every issue.

They'll never hold the White House or Congress again.

A tool of 'Jim Crow', according to some Democrats.

We're loving it.

Fair point.

Democrats believe anything a Republican does is unconstitutional.

A valuable voice was lost.

Yes, please.

She has all the receipts.

This is the way.

