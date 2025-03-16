Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy

Yesterday, Kyrsten Sinema decided it was a good day to go scorched-earth on Democrats over their filibuster hypocrisy.

See, the Democrats -- when they were in power -- demanded the nuking of the filibuster to prevent Republicans from stopping their agenda. Only when Donald Trump was reelected president did the Democrats decide the filibuster was actually a useful tool for their resistance.

Sinema was having none of it.

But because Democrats are incapable of learning, Rep. Ro Khanna decided to continue poking the bear:

Keep it simple:



1) Do you believe Trump is taking unconstitutional actions?



If so, we need to use every legal tool to stop that.



2) Do you regret your smug thumbs down that prevented us from raising America's wages?



It didn't save your job but cost many veterans theirs. https://t.co/5tuBTXXFAo — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 16, 2025

Sinema did keep it simple:

Once again, pointing out that you repeatedly demanded that the Senate eliminate the very tool you’re now demanding the Senate utilize to stop Trump.



Doesn’t take a rocket science to see the blatant hypocrisy here. https://t.co/UMNJoMiiiO — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 16, 2025

BOOM.

Dems have chosen the "20" side of the 3-4 biggest 80/20 issues of the day, and have the nerve to be furious they lost the election. Maybe, just MAYBE, look into what voters want who don't live in the blue coastal areas — Old Phlegmatic Jud (@cra11169) March 16, 2025

We hope they keep choosing the '20' side of every issue.

They'll never hold the White House or Congress again.

And calling it racist. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) March 16, 2025

A tool of 'Jim Crow', according to some Democrats.

Drag their ass, Queen — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) March 16, 2025

We're loving it.

Progressives cannot be hypocrites.

They believe in nothing but power. — Dr, Esquire, Revd Mal (@aimtomisb3hav3) March 16, 2025

Fair point.

Imagine thinking that reducing the size of federal government is inherently unconstitutional? 😂😂 — Mr. Draggle 🦠 (@Mista_Dragg13) March 16, 2025

Democrats believe anything a Republican does is unconstitutional.

I did not agree with all your positions, but I miss your voice in the senate. — jeffbusch (@jeffbusch) March 16, 2025

A valuable voice was lost.

More of this pic.twitter.com/2zANC7JKZa — Michael Andrew (@Disciple4Lif) March 16, 2025

Yes, please.

Majority/minority politics in a nutshell. Good on Sinema for keeping receipts. https://t.co/KF3nZcWsZj — Matt Henkel (@mhenks05) March 16, 2025

She has all the receipts.

GOP doesn't get everything right in DC, but they have been consistent in their support of the filibuster in the US Senate. They have House, Senate and a President clearly willing to take action on big items, and there has been NO talk of nuking the filibuster. Good for them! https://t.co/DUCPRl9FHL — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) March 16, 2025

This is the way.