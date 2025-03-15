Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush...
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 15, 2025
ImgFlip

We'll start this story with some background. 

At the beginning of the month, a student at a Portsmouth, VA went viral after a video of her track meet made the rounds on the Internet. In the video, runner Alaila Everett is seen apparently striking a fellow runner named Kaelen Tucker. Tucker runs off the track and falls to the ground, and was later diagnosed with a concussion and possible skull fracture.

Since the incident, Everett has maintained her innocence, saying she never meant to hit Tucker.

X users are skeptical. And so did race officials who disqualified Everett's team and Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, who filed an assault and battery charge against Everett this week.

Everett and her family claim she tried to reach out to Turner but has been blocked on social media and served with a protective order by Turner, and Everett is still saying she's innocent.

The entire post reads:

Alaila Everett started sobbing while holding a rally outside of her high school in Virginia.

Portsmouth NAACP is now *defending* Everett and says anyone who suggests she purposely hit runner Kaelen Tucker is 'shameful.'

'Alaila is NOT AN ATTACKER and media headlines that allude towards that in any way is shameful,' they said in a statement.

At her rally, Everett thanked everyone for showing up & doubled down on her claim that the assault was simply an accident.

'I would never harm anybody. I'm not a fighter, I'm not even confrontational, I wouldn't even do that on purpose, and I thank y'all for believing in me. I love y'all.'

This writer is not a lawyer, but this seems like a good time for Everett not to say anything. Especially if you watch the video, because -- to this writer's eyes -- it doesn't look accidental. At all.

Everett never stops to check on Turner and has never apologized.

It's not surprising at all.

Excellent question. Turner is the victim here.

That's a wind-up.

YUP.

From every angle of that video, it does not look accidental to most people.

Orwell would be proud.

That's not a typo -- Everett spoke with media in the days following the incident and said people weren't concerned with 'her mental.'

She's not doing herself any favors, and neither are the people who keep putting her in the public eye.

This writer found this interview with Tucker.

All of this.

