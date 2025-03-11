Lefties Who Insist 'Trans Women' Aren't Dangerous Threaten London Gym Owner for 'Women Only' Policy

It's a cold comfort to know it's not just American Democrats who've gone all-in on the trans insanity.

But it is sad and alarming. International Women's Day was over the weekend, and yet women are still fighting for the basic right of having female-only spaces, ones where men (including men who 'identify' as women) are prohibited from entering.

Advertisement

In London, one fitness influencer is planning to open a female-only gym so women can work out with other women.

You'll be not-shocked to learn the radical, violent, and misogynistic trans activists are NOT happy about this:

Here's more from Reduxx:

Last month, fitness influencer Natalee Barnet announced that her women’s-only gym, The Girls Spot, had finally secured a location in Wandsworth, London. As described on the facility’s website, the gym 'stems from the desire to tackle gym harassment, intimidation and sexual harassment that women face in the gym regularly,' and markets itself as 'an environment that allows women to thrive as women.' Barnet, who has amassed over one million followers on TikTok, had long shared her plans of opening a women’s-only gym with her fans, and regularly offered them updates on her progress. But after proudly declaring her dreams had become a reality, past comments Barnet had made on social media sparked debate.

In 2021, Barnet was pro-trans and told anyone who didn't like having 'trans women' in the gym to train elsewhere.

But now she's changed her tune:

However, on Sunday, Barnet clarified in a video posted to X that her position had since changed on the issue. She noted that she had not really fully considered the vision of the gym, which now extends to self-defense classes such as Muay Thai, and hosting 'events, workshops and activations around PCOS and training on your menstrual cycle.' The majority of women who would want to come to the gym are those who had experienced harassment or sexual assault, and therefore it was 'imperative that [she] stick to the vision and the mission and ensure that these women feel safe.'

This reminds us a lot of author and Twitchy favorite J.K. Rowling who is also very liberal, but opposes the insanity of the radical trans crowd.

Speaking of Rowling, she chimed in on this story:

She's exactly correct.

The Left always does this. They will tell us 'trans women' (read: men) pose no threat to women's safety. But the second women stand up for themselves, the trans crowd gets violent and threatening, thus proving our original point.

*****

Quick note: Since yesterday’s hack of X, some features have not been working. This includes the embed codes we normally use to include posts in Twitchy stories. While X works on fixing the issue, we’re doing our best to bring you great stories. In the meantime, things may look slightly different. We appreciate your understanding.