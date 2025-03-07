European Lefty Journalist Thinks Marco Rubio's Ash Wednesday Expression of Faith Is 'Dystopian'

The Left likes to throw around pejoratives like 'racist' and 'homophobic' and 'bigoted' to label anything and everything the Right does. They do it to raise fear and alarm among fellow Leftists to push a political narrative.

The problem is that they use those labels so frequently and on things that aren't racist, bigoted, or homophobic that most normal people just start to ignore them. Not everything is 'racist' or 'bigoted' and anyone who doesn't live in a Leftist bubble knows this.

We can also add 'dystopian' to the list of terms the Left has rendered utterly devoid of meaning.

Case in point:

I'm from Italy, the country that gave the world the Pope, and I can guarantee that, for the majority of us, this picture still looks as alien as a frame from a dystopian movie pic.twitter.com/ataL7ZGcd9 — Davide Maria De Luca (@DM_Deluca) March 6, 2025

Wednesday was Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent for Catholics and many other Christians across the world. Millions of men and women wore ashes on their foreheads just like Marco Rubio.

And, even though he's Secretary of State, Rubio enjoys the same First Amendment rights as anyone else.

- Argentina gave us the current Pope

- Israel gave us the first Pope

- Italy didn’t exist when the first Pope was chosen

- The Pope resides in Vatican City, not Italy



So in what sense did Italy “give the world the Pope”? — Dr. Calum Miller (@DrCalumMiller) March 7, 2025

Just add these things to the list of reasons why the original poster is wrong.

I think I can explain.



You see, some 250 years ago or so, all the smart people left Europe to start a new country. Only the dumb one remained, and it's only been downhill from there. Your ancestors didn't leave, and that's why you're baffled by normal things.



Hope this helps. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 7, 2025

Nailed it.

The Boston Mayor showed up the same way in Congress on the same day, but, since she's a Democrat, doubt you would criticize it as "dystopian"... pic.twitter.com/I6cX7M3vUG — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) March 7, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

That's the result of propaganda deployed to erase Christianity from our culture which was built by Christianity. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) March 7, 2025

This is also true.

Uh, you do understand Ash Wednesday has been a thing for HUNDREDS of years, if not longer?



Having the Pope doesn’t make you knowledgeable about Catholicism. — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) March 7, 2025

No lies detected.

The papacy predates Italy, and the Vatican is an independent nation.



This is pretty common among American Catholics regardless of party. pic.twitter.com/G0hesyiwm9 — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) March 7, 2025

Weird how this wasn't 'dystopian.'

Naw it looks absolutely normal you’re just an ignorant bigot. — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) March 7, 2025

Wonder what the original poster thinks of the hijab or yarmulke.

I live in Italy and I can confirm. I lived in Brazil for 40 years, a country with the largest Catholic population in the world. I HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS IN MY LIFE. — BrasileItalia (@brasileitaliaPE) March 7, 2025

You expect us to believe that the country with a giant statue of Jesus Christ standing above one of its biggest cities didn't do this?

We don't believe you.

Religion is front-and-present in the United States. It isn’t offensive to be a believer in this country. THAT is what freedom of speech and religion mean. https://t.co/6Kw8FfMw70 — vbspurs (@vbspurs) March 7, 2025

This is foreign to a lot of non-Americans.

Having been subjected to criticism for wearing ashes, one thing I wish the criticizers understood better was that you don't impose the ashes yourself. You get what the priest or pastor gives you. Sometimes it's "Father's Revenge" and sometimes it's "Load Toner." https://t.co/B51BSqtCqR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 7, 2025

'Load Toner' will never not be funny. And here's the meme for reference:

Father's Revenge for me, as per usual. Blessed Ash Wednesday to you all. pic.twitter.com/pufya4YsUr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 5, 2025

Always amusing to see that this time of year.

Is this just because Europe is so secular?



Because idk it's pretty normal here, and afaik even baptists or jews don't really care https://t.co/4q14ji9ywX — Abraham Ash (@Historycourses) March 7, 2025

The only ones bothered by this are Leftists.

“Look, I went to Catholic school…” https://t.co/2m4SlbV0Ry — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 7, 2025

Same vibes.