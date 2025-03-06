Poll Position: President Trump's Efforts to Curb Wasteful Spending Are More Popular Than Media Says

There's a reason President Trump is sometimes referred to as 'Teflon Don'; nothing bad seems to stick to him.

For a decade, media have told us he's LITERALLY HITLER, that no one likes him. If you believed media in 2024, you thought Kamala Harris was a shoo-in for POTUS.

Since his inauguration, media have also told us President Trump is unpopular, that no one likes his agenda, and that his administration is a failure after just two months.

Despite the onslaught of negative news, poll numbers remain strong for Trump. And we know they're strong because if they weren't, that would be headline news.

WATCH:

"Wait a minute...Whoa." Trump's efforts to cut govt spending are more popular than many think.



-54% say Musk/DOGE should influence govt spending

-51% approve of Trump trying to cut staff govt agencies

-More say Musk (42%) is cutting wasteful spending than needed programs (36%) pic.twitter.com/HsYgnte8RE — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 6, 2025

This is because Trump campaigned on making this happen, including Elon Musk's involvement, and is keeping that promise.

Always amused when liberals are surprised.

What have Democrats learned?



They are currently on the House floor singing "We shall overcome".



They continue to learn nothing. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 6, 2025

They haven't learned a single thing.

This graph right here is why Dusk and MOGE and the American people are, and will continue, winning. pic.twitter.com/1nmhtlQFcY — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) March 6, 2025

Yes it is.

How are you surprised by this? — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) March 6, 2025

Because they exist in a bubble.

Kate trying her best to spin it into a bad thing, no surprise there; but as you say “the numbers are the numbers.” — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 6, 2025

They want it to be bad.

A corrective to the Beltway conventional wisdom. https://t.co/pnA8Na9V5q — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 6, 2025

The Beltway folks think they're so much smarter than the rest of us.

They're not.

The "Musk is President" slogan isn't going as planned for Democrats.



And I told you it wouldn't stick.



They're so lost. https://t.co/NS8sBOBd7I — Joel Weingart (@JoelWeingart_) March 6, 2025

So totally lost.

Further proof that being shouted at online is not real life. https://t.co/yOfQfGqiIm — Jeff Clark (@RealJeffClark) March 6, 2025

YUP.

Govt is a bloated mess and everyone knows it.



Cut, cut, cut. https://t.co/Lsuv9P7i91 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 6, 2025

Bloated an ineffective.

📣 Wait until Democrats receive their @DOGE rebate checks. That money will miraculously cure some of their TDS - Trump Derangement Syndrome. A sudden fondness for Elon will develop too. https://t.co/PYjFCjDsbK — Michael Cree (@MichaelCree7) March 6, 2025

We don't know if the DOGE rebate checks are happening, but we can guarantee no Lefty will reject them.

Oh wow this is so shocking here’s my shocked face https://t.co/8VMdJOwn5Z — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) March 6, 2025

It's only shocking to the CNN newsroom and the five people watching from home.