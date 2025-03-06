President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to...
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His...
Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees
Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade...
'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins...
VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Short-Circuited When Asked About Gov. Newsom's Comments About Men in Women...
Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That...
The DNC Embraces the Very Definition of Insanity and Hires Leftist Radical to...
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW,...
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to...
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends...
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our...
What the Heck Is Going on With Gavin Newsom?
'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke

Poll Position: President Trump's Efforts to Curb Wasteful Spending Are More Popular Than Media Says

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

There's a reason President Trump is sometimes referred to as 'Teflon Don'; nothing bad seems to stick to him.

For a decade, media have told us he's LITERALLY HITLER, that no one likes him. If you believed media in 2024, you thought Kamala Harris was a shoo-in for POTUS.

Advertisement

Since his inauguration, media have also told us President Trump is unpopular, that no one likes his agenda, and that his administration is a failure after just two months.

Despite the onslaught of negative news, poll numbers remain strong for Trump. And we know they're strong because if they weren't, that would be headline news.

WATCH:

This is because Trump campaigned on making this happen, including Elon Musk's involvement, and is keeping that promise.

They haven't learned a single thing.

Yes it is.

Because they exist in a bubble.

They want it to be bad.

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Beltway folks think they're so much smarter than the rest of us.

They're not.

So totally lost.

YUP.

Bloated an ineffective.

We don't know if the DOGE rebate checks are happening, but we can guarantee no Lefty will reject them.

It's only shocking to the CNN newsroom and the five people watching from home.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK POLL SPENDING DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His 'Financial Woes'
Grateful Calvin
Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees
Brett T.
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb
Sam J.
President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to Resign
Brett T.
Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade War Call to Canadian Premiers
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country Grateful Calvin
Advertisement