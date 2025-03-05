New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to...
VIP
Here's More Video for Those Jasmine Crockett 2028 Ads
Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding...
Raising Canes: Chuck Schumer and the Dems Struggle to Counter Trump Because Yelling...
Wildcard Wednesday: Democrats Dour Display Was Dumb
Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any...
Trump Slaps Down Fake News Flop: Biden’s $8M Trans Mice Obsession Laid Bare
Michael Cohen (No, Not THAT Guy) Says Trump Is Racist for Mocking Liz...
Trump to Hamas: 'This Is Your Last Warning'
Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Inju...
Rep. Lateefah Simon Yells ‘Racism!’ as Green’s Tantrum Gets Him Kicked to the...
Reuters WH Reporter Says Trump Used the First Racial Slur Ever in a...
Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Asks Mayors If They Have Illegals With 34 Felony Convictions...

'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users Cracking Jokes and Asking Questions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 05, 2025
ImgFlip

Sometimes, a post will cross our timelines that's just, well, odd. The kind of odd that makes you tilt your head like a dog who heard a funny noise while you try to decide what to think about it.

Advertisement

This is one of those posts. It shows an alleged 'man cave' that, well, doesn't quite scream 'man' or 'cave' to us.

Check it out.

This writer, a woman, can say this: this is a woman's version of what she thinks a man cave looks like. If there is, in fact, a man in the home, he had nothing to do with this room.

Other X users felt the same:

It wouldn't surprise us.

Yes, it is.

Same vibes.

This writer laughed. Hard.

Now that is a man cave.

YUP.

Oooh, classy.

So. Much. Gray.

Also, +1000 for a pic of French actor Alain Delon.

Totally.

Where's the lie?

Bank on this.

Recommended

Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding During Fox News Interview
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Also this.

Those rooms are lovely.

Much better.

Tags: FUNNY HOUSE MAN MEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding During Fox News Interview
Amy Curtis
Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any Language
Warren Squire
Raising Canes: Chuck Schumer and the Dems Struggle to Counter Trump Because Yelling Doesn’t Work
Warren Squire
New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to Hell'
Brett T.
Trump Slaps Down Fake News Flop: Biden’s $8M Trans Mice Obsession Laid Bare
justmindy
Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Injury
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding During Fox News Interview Amy Curtis
Advertisement