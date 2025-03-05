'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users Cracking Jokes and Asking Questions

Sometimes, a post will cross our timelines that's just, well, odd. The kind of odd that makes you tilt your head like a dog who heard a funny noise while you try to decide what to think about it.

This is one of those posts. It shows an alleged 'man cave' that, well, doesn't quite scream 'man' or 'cave' to us.

Check it out.

This writer, a woman, can say this: this is a woman's version of what she thinks a man cave looks like. If there is, in fact, a man in the home, he had nothing to do with this room.

Other X users felt the same:

It wouldn't surprise us.

Yes, it is.

Same vibes.

This writer laughed. Hard.

Now that is a man cave.

YUP.

Oooh, classy.

So. Much. Gray.

Also, +1000 for a pic of French actor Alain Delon.

Totally.

Where's the lie?

A woman designed this as a sop to her husband and to get “slay kween” high fives from her girlfriends for being such a good wife. https://t.co/f6UADMvwiU — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) March 5, 2025

Bank on this.

Stop using "porn" to describe things you think look good.



It's insanely Reddit-coded and needs to die. https://t.co/eROhSN3hHC — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 5, 2025

Also this.

It needs more colour. Don't know why you'd want everything grey. A gentlemen's study/billiards room requires the following things- elaborate wood panelling, antique dark wood furniture, dead animals, decorative patriotic paraphernalia, fireplace, snooker table, red carpet. https://t.co/agZ4ZZLZJf pic.twitter.com/Gh1bKdHOuB — Mark Mantis (@TheGhostSleepi1) March 5, 2025

Those rooms are lovely.

Much better.