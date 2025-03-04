Jasmine Crockett: Kamala Harris Was the Female Moses Sent to Lead Us to...
Trump Speech SALE: 60% Off All VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
Bernie Sanders SMACKED Down in Receipt-Filled Thread for Calling Israel Blocking Gaza Aid...
VIP
Leftist Compassion Is Limited to 'Me, Myself, and I'
'I Frickin Won': Woman Drops TRUTH BOMB on Why She'll NEVER Vote Democrat...
This an Audition Tape? Karine Jean-Pierre Shares Her NOT-So-Deep Thoughts on The View...
How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering...
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to...
Before Trump's Address, Senate Democrats Hold Up Photos of Federal Workers Who've Been...
Another Trump WIN! Hong Kong Company Agrees to Sell Its Panama Canal Ports...
TIME: Democrat Congresswomen to Wear Pink, a Color of Power and Protest, to...
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Just Gave Anti-Women Democrats a Warning That It Is ON Tonight...
Unsung Hero: James Harrison, Whose Blood Donations Saved TWO MILLION Babies, Dies Aged...

Historically Illiterate Liar Jamie Raskin Goes Full Gun-Grabber Defining 'Well-Regulated Militia'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing today about the eeeevvvvvvillll Republican plan to respect the Second Amendment rights of Americans and roll back unconstitutional gun laws.

Advertisement

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who never fails to be wrong about everything, gave some remarks and -- true to form -- gets the Second Amendment totally wrong:

You can watch Raskin's opening remarks here:

Of course, the 'well-regulated militia' clause does not mean that the government gets to restrict the use of or access to firearms.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Recommended

Bernie Sanders SMACKED Down in Receipt-Filled Thread for Calling Israel Blocking Gaza Aid a 'War Crime'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Exactly.

Raskin will never understand the point you're making here.

'Well, what did he know about the Constitution?' - Jamie Raskin probably.

That competition is STIFF.

Never was and never will be.

Advertisement

Being completely mendacious is what Raskin's best at, though.

Raskin won't be able to answer this, either.

Like all Democrats, he'll just ignore the SCOTUS opinions he doesn't like.

The Second Amendment is clear, and our rights shall not be infringed. Not by Raskin or anyone else.

Tags: CONSTITUTION GUN RIGHTS JAMIE RASKIN MILITIA SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bernie Sanders SMACKED Down in Receipt-Filled Thread for Calling Israel Blocking Gaza Aid a 'War Crime'
Amy Curtis
How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering Questions
Grateful Calvin
'I Frickin Won': Woman Drops TRUTH BOMB on Why She'll NEVER Vote Democrat Again, Thanks to Trump (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Brett T.
Jasmine Crockett: Kamala Harris Was the Female Moses Sent to Lead Us to the Promised Land
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bernie Sanders SMACKED Down in Receipt-Filled Thread for Calling Israel Blocking Gaza Aid a 'War Crime' Amy Curtis
Advertisement