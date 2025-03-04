VIP
Leftist Compassion Is Limited to 'Me, Myself, and I'
This an Audition Tape? Karine Jean-Pierre Shares Her NOT-So-Deep Thoughts on The View...
How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering...
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to...
Before Trump's Address, Senate Democrats Hold Up Photos of Federal Workers Who've Been...
Another Trump WIN! Hong Kong Company Agrees to Sell Its Panama Canal Ports...
TIME: Democrat Congresswomen to Wear Pink, a Color of Power and Protest, to...
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Just Gave Anti-Women Democrats a Warning That It Is ON Tonight...
Unsung Hero: James Harrison, Whose Blood Donations Saved TWO MILLION Babies, Dies Aged...
Stephen A. Smith Schools Joy Behar on President Trump's Mandate
Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support...
Zelensky Caves To Trump? Full Apology?
Tantrum Alert! Democrats Plan to Disrupt President Trump's Address Like the Petulant Child...

'I Frickin Won': Woman Drops TRUTH BOMB on Why She'll NEVER Vote Democrat Again, Thanks to Trump (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 04, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We love this video for a variety of reasons. 

We're not sure who this woman is, but she speaks the truth about the difference in voting for Democrats and Republicans, specifically President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Mic. Drop.

YUP.

Reality hits very hard.

Probably not wrong. We've seen what some of the other Republicans say.

Recommended

How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering Questions
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes, it can.

Donald Trump received 17% of the Black vote -- higher than any Republican since 1977 -- for a reason.

Yes on both counts.

It's the perfect analogy.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering Questions
Grateful Calvin
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Brett T.
This an Audition Tape? Karine Jean-Pierre Shares Her NOT-So-Deep Thoughts on The View (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport (James Woods Assist!)
Sam J.
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to Protect Canada from Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering Questions Grateful Calvin
Advertisement