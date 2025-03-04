'I Frickin Won': Woman Drops TRUTH BOMB on Why She'll NEVER Vote Democrat Again, Thanks to Trump (WATCH)

We love this video for a variety of reasons.
We're not sure who this woman is, but she speaks the truth about the difference in voting for Democrats and Republicans, specifically President Donald Trump.
WATCH:
“I voted for Democrats my whole life. They never did anything they promised.... “I vote for a Republican once in my life, and this dude done everything he promised.” pic.twitter.com/1DKQ2MZCho— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 4, 2025
Mic. Drop.
Democrats are for everyone, except Americans— Michael Allen (@ElvisKnevil) March 4, 2025
YUP.
Reality hits hard. Democrats sell lies, Trump delivers results. Welcome to the red wave!— Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 4, 2025
Reality hits very hard.
Don't fool yourself, if Trump was just another republican then we wouldn't be seeing this agenda— Chalk Demon (@ChalkDemon666) March 4, 2025
MAGA ≠ Republicans
Probably not wrong. We've seen what some of the other Republicans say.
It’s always eye-opening when someone sees results from unexpected places. The frustration with broken promises can make anyone reassess their choices.— miles (@milestech6734) March 4, 2025
Recommended
Yes, it can.
They’re figuring it out… slowly but surely.— 🚨 Fraud Alert 🚨 (@Ifindfrauds) March 4, 2025
Donald Trump received 17% of the Black vote -- higher than any Republican since 1977 -- for a reason.
This chic is 100% accurate and funny https://t.co/Y57lTPdhMS— Roy Stone's & Bones (@RoyStonesBones1) March 4, 2025
Yes on both counts.
🤣🤣 I love this woman! Her analogy is 🔥 https://t.co/yAXbxhXxhi— Prissi: Ultra TERF Agent 2955 🇺🇲 (@Prissi_coffee) March 4, 2025
It's the perfect analogy.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member