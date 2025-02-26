Paging Tom Homan! Madison, WI Sheriff Issues Memo Saying His Department Will NOT Cooperate With ICE

If you're not familiar with the politics of Madison, Wisconsin, let this writer explain it to you: think blue. No, bluer. Nope. Even more blue. And just when you think the city can't possibly get any more Left-wing, throw in some patchouli and Marx and you'll have an idea just how whacky the Dairy State capital is.

So it doesn't surprise this writer that Dane County, where Madison is located, would oppose President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Good luck with that, though.

EXCLUSIVE: Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says in a memo today that his department will not cooperate with ICE on administrative arrests of illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/BGw09X59A0 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 26, 2025

Pam Bondi and Tom Homan can swing by any time they like. This writer will take them to dinner.

An inmate (called a "resident") in Barrett's Dane County Jail RIGHT NOW is an illegal immigrant charged with incest and rape of a child. pic.twitter.com/MszipKy8qY — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 26, 2025

This is who the Democrats are defending. Child rapists.

The suspect was arrested and charged in 2019, but Dane County Judge Mario White freed him on a signature bond and he disappeared for five years before he was arrested in October. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 26, 2025

Wow. Just wow.

Coincidentally, on the same day Sheriff Barrett's memo was released, he was featured in a FOX News article for being shockingly soft on illegal immigration and appearing in an ad for far-left Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford. https://t.co/MA4tjuRGXa — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 26, 2025

She's dangerous and cannot be elected to the Supreme Court.

Ironically, in that ad, Crawford's opponent Brad Schimel is blasted for "letting rapists walk free" while Barrett won't turn an incestuous child rapist over to ICE for deportation. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 26, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when Democrats let rapists walk free.

The commies of Madistan strike again — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) February 26, 2025

Madistan is the perfect way to describe it.

@AGPamBondi Wisconsin entities will keep going against federal law because our governor is corrupt and will not enforce the rule of law.. I am asking you to sue our state and Governor Evers. Their lawfare has gone on far too long. — Suzi Habeck (@suzihabeck211) February 26, 2025

It needs to stop.

This is great material if anybody in the County gets robbed assaulted or killed by an illegal alien. I’d get a lawyer and sue them to kingdom come. — Diplomat of Freedom (@MhaMitchell) February 26, 2025

They must be held accountable.

.@crawfordforwi, do you support Barrett standing in the way of ICE to keep murderers and rapists who came here illegally in our communities? https://t.co/BqN5eJw3AJ — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) February 26, 2025

This needs to be a campaign ad for Brad Schimel.

Same sheriff endorsed Susan Crawford, Schimel’s liberal WISC opponent. https://t.co/e0Oz1l0Qxd — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) February 26, 2025

So does this.

This memo from let em walk Kal is nuts. He states like five times that you can’t bring someone in on an ICE detainer. https://t.co/En6tklLycj pic.twitter.com/thHIjZ5zvu — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) February 26, 2025

Which is not true.

Dane County Sheriff endorsed Susan Crawford. He will not cooperate with ICE.



David Hogg canvassed for Susan Crawford. He’s called for abolishing ICE.



Susan Crawford is not for public safety.



It’s that simple. https://t.co/slnQFtmYZn — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) February 26, 2025

It really is that simple.