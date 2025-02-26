MTG Slams the Door on Moskowitz’s Desperate Democrat Stunt: The Queen of ‘No’...
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on February 26, 2025
Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP

This is genuinely stunning news out of Hollywood. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died, and she was 39 years old.

More from ABC News:

Michelle Trachtenberg, an actress best known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," has died at age 39.

Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time by her mother, police sources told ABC News.

The sources told ABC News the actress recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The reason for the liver transplant was not disclosed.

It is sad.

That's far too young.

That was a fun movie.

'Gossip Girl' was a big hit for Trachtenberg.

'Buffy' was her second major television series. She got her start on Nickelodeon's 'The Adventures of Pete & Pete' in 1994.

She was one of the big faces of millennial television and movies.

Trachtenberg is survived by her parents, Michael and Lana, and her sibling, Irene. Our condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

