Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39

This is genuinely stunning news out of Hollywood. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died, and she was 39 years old.

BREAKING: Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in “Harriet the Spy” and “Gossip Girl,” has died. She was 39. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News. https://t.co/VnU47vlaJZ — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg, an actress best known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," has died at age 39. Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time by her mother, police sources told ABC News. The sources told ABC News the actress recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The reason for the liver transplant was not disclosed.

So sad. I can't believe it. — Mark (@106th) February 26, 2025

This is very sad, Michelle Trachtenberg was very talented as a child although I’ll admit I haven’t seen her recent work. 39 is far too young https://t.co/pHZE7eQdka — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 26, 2025

This is so sad! Michelle Trachtenberg was so talented. Harriet the Spy was one of the most underrated movies! https://t.co/nt9fQOcATo pic.twitter.com/w8peBFI13K — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 26, 2025

Really sad to hear this, rest in peace to the beautiful Michelle Trachtenberg. Taken too early.. Thoughts are with her friends and family and her fans. She was such a force in Gossip Girl. - A.💞 pic.twitter.com/rxrCm8sO52 — GinaCarano.net (@ginacaranonet) February 26, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg R.I.P.



More then just Buffy’s sister but a hero in her own right



Dawn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LvjZUO0GWj — Neal Varma 🏴‍☠️ (@Neo_Varma) February 26, 2025

'Buffy' was her second major television series. She got her start on Nickelodeon's 'The Adventures of Pete & Pete' in 1994.

Michelle Trachtenberg (Gossip Girl, Ice Princess, 17 Again) has sadly passed away at the age of 39. 💔



A terrible loss for all of those who grew up watching her on TV and Film. May she rest in peace and may God gives strengths to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qEjOjfl8yy — vicky (@vickygrizi) February 26, 2025

Trachtenberg is survived by her parents, Michael and Lana, and her sibling, Irene. Our condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.