Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIO...

Lefty Jon Lovett Comes Out in Favor of Parental Rights (but Only to 'Transition' Kids, of Course)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

If you pay attention to the way the Left argues the issues, you can spot the moment the talking points go out, because every Lefty spouts some version of them and it happens almost simultaneously.

The latest argument for 'gender-affirming care' is that the Left is suddenly a champion of parental rights, and the state should have no say in whether or not parents sterilize and mutilate their children. 

This writer told you about Kansas Governor Laura Kelly using that argument the other day and now former Clinton and Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett is echoing that refrain:

Really?

What about parents who don't want their children exposed to pornographic LGBTQ books in school? They're 'domestic terrorists.'

What about parents who want parental consent and notification if their daughter wants birth control and abortion? The Left don't care about their rights.

Or parents who don't want to subject their child to a lifetime of hormones and surgeries and sexual dysfunction to 'transition' them? In places like California and Minnesota, the government can take those children away.

The Left doesn't support parental rights. They're using it as a mask to support 'gender-affirming care.'

And sex is encoded in DNA from the moment of conception.

Yup.

Skepticism and dissent were not -- are not -- allowed.

In the next five to ten years, when the abuses and repercussions of 'gender-affirming care' become realized, guys like Jon will shrug and wash their hands of the trauma and pain they caused.

THIS. 

This writer can confirm. She has several tattoos.

There was an attempt.

This is correct.

Weird how Jon ignores people like this.

Tattoos can be removed.

Breast and penises removed during 'gender-affirming care' cannot be replaced.

The hypocrisy is what they do best.

Tags: JON LOVETT PARENTS RIGHTS TRANS KIDS GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

