Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About Social Security Fraud

They've got him now!

Not.

The Left is obsessed with trying to prove Elon Musk is lying about all the waste DOGE has found in agencies like the Social Security Administration (SSA). They refuse to let Elon Musk, and by extension, President Donald Trump, have any win, so they've crawled into bed with the fraudsters and thieves who are bleeding Social Security dry.

They don't seem to care that Social Security will go bankrupt soon if major reforms aren't enacted, and what Elon Musk is doing is only the tip of the iceberg.

But that's a topic for another post.

Lefty Brad decided he's figured out Elon Musk is lying and he's got solid proof:

Funeral Director quote: People who pass away don’t receive social security checks once the agency has been notified. We fill out a form (SSA-721) and fax it directly to social security.



Elon Musk is lying to you. — Brad (@BraddrofliT) February 19, 2025

Welp. There it is. Shut down DOGE. A funeral director said so!

In January of last year, this writer paid -- in full -- the funeral bill for her ex-husband. For months afterward, she got a bill for the funeral from the firm that managed billing for a group of local funeral homes. Somehow, the funeral director either didn't notify them or the proof of payment was lost in the mail.

It's insane to think there aren't funeral directors who don't do this. Just do a Google search for mismanaged funeral homes and let your mind reel at how bad some of them are. It's also insane to think the SSA hasn't dropped the ball on the paperwork sent in.

WOW an unknown Funeral Director says so? That changes everything! So, the money has just evaporated, and even Biden's IG report that SS improperly paid $72 Billion in 2023 was a lie! #ThanksForSharing #MarxistProrpgandist Trans who identifies as Brad.https://t.co/2KjLhucORD — ConserValidity (@ConserValidity) February 20, 2025

It's all lies! A funeral director knows better than Joe Biden's IG!

Yes, it's we who are being lied to-not you. pic.twitter.com/Dxxx2GgLpY — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 20, 2025

Riiiight.

Brad's totally being told the truth.

Not.

Right. Because you're doing you job, Social Security must be, too, right?



BTW, any idea where that money is going? — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) February 20, 2025

He doesn't care where it's going. What's important to Brad is not letting Elon Musk and Donald Trump look good.

That’s a testimony to the efficiency, diligence, and competence of… funeral directors, not the SSA — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) February 20, 2025

It sure is.

My dad died on the 13th of the month. No check the next month. They don’t mess around! — Dee Jaye 🐝 🇺🇦 (@deejayedee) February 19, 2025

LOL. This is great. This writer's dad died April 9, 2002. He was entitled to his March payment and the SSA took it back and it took months for them to return it.

But sure, the SSA is perfect and flawless.

Quote from another funeral director:” fewer than 20% of these forms are ever filled out”! — Ed Randall (@edrandall_ed) February 20, 2025

This sounds about right.

Brad didn't like being contradicted.

See? His funeral director is telling the truth. That other funeral director is lying.

This is how the Left argues.

Willingly, intentionally dense.

I’d rather err on Elon’s side than have such insanely misplaced faith in government you downplay the amount of fraud in a trillion dollar program because someone’s required to submit a form. https://t.co/85pRSR9844 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 21, 2025

Someone is required to submit a form and someone in the government is required to process the form.

Its telling that he locked down replys https://t.co/UfVXYKYLmV — JB Prikzer's Big Hairy Balz (@JOEY94742474) February 21, 2025

Very telling.

Nope! He's not lying! My father received S.S checks after he died....we returned them! He also received COVID funds, 2 years after he passed. We returned that too! https://t.co/maOLgQA5Ia — Jeanine Fitzgerald (@JeanineDFitz) February 21, 2025

Lots of this happening, too.