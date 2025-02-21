CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Famil...
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus
Unsound Bite: Emerging Face and Voice of Democrat Party Sides with Mexico and...
DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by...
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle...
Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win...
LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay...
VIP
HAAAA! Guess What Keyword Spiked in Google Search Moments After Kash Patel Was...
Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes...
Did the Media Ever Churn Out Sob Stories Like These After Private Sector...
Laughs in LOIS LERNER: Check Out Fear-Mongering BS Dem Sen Chris Coons Thought...
Never Trumper Stuart Stevens Proves He's FAR WORSE Than the Man He Hates...
'Are You Defending $71 Billion in Fraud?' Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Journo Pushing Dem...
WHOA, He Ain't PLAYIN'! JD Vance Takes Whiners SCREECHING About His Ukraine Post...

Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About Social Security Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 21, 2025
Twitter

They've got him now!

Not.

The Left is obsessed with trying to prove Elon Musk is lying about all the waste DOGE has found in agencies like the Social Security Administration (SSA). They refuse to let Elon Musk, and by extension, President Donald Trump, have any win, so they've crawled into bed with the fraudsters and thieves who are bleeding Social Security dry.

Advertisement

They don't seem to care that Social Security will go bankrupt soon if major reforms aren't enacted, and what Elon Musk is doing is only the tip of the iceberg.

But that's a topic for another post.

Lefty Brad decided he's figured out Elon Musk is lying and he's got solid proof:

Welp. There it is. Shut down DOGE. A funeral director said so!

In January of last year, this writer paid -- in full -- the funeral bill for her ex-husband. For months afterward, she got a bill for the funeral from the firm that managed billing for a group of local funeral homes. Somehow, the funeral director either didn't notify them or the proof of payment was lost in the mail.

It's insane to think there aren't funeral directors who don't do this. Just do a Google search for mismanaged funeral homes and let your mind reel at how bad some of them are. It's also insane to think the SSA hasn't dropped the ball on the paperwork sent in.

Recommended

CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's all lies! A funeral director knows better than Joe Biden's IG!

Riiiight.

Brad's totally being told the truth.

Not.

He doesn't care where it's going. What's important to Brad is not letting Elon Musk and Donald Trump look good.

It sure is.

LOL. This is great. This writer's dad died April 9, 2002. He was entitled to his March payment and the SSA took it back and it took months for them to return it.

But sure, the SSA is perfect and flawless.

This sounds about right.

Brad didn't like being contradicted.

See? His funeral director is telling the truth. That other funeral director is lying.

This is how the Left argues.

Advertisement

Willingly, intentionally dense.

Someone is required to submit a form and someone in the government is required to process the form.

Very telling.

Lots of this happening, too.

Tags: ELON MUSK FUNERAL SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)
Doug P.
And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL
Sam J.
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus
Amy Curtis
Unsound Bite: Emerging Face and Voice of Democrat Party Sides with Mexico and Canada Against U.S.
Warren Squire
Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win in Virginia (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family Grateful Calvin
Advertisement