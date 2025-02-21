Border Shift: Federal Agents Now OUTNUMBER Illegal Alien Crossers

Donald Trump Goes STRAIGHT FIRE on Maine Gov. Mills Over Complying With Women's...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember when Joe Biden told us he couldn't do anything about the border without the help of Congress? How he blamed Republicans -- who rightly rejected his garbage border bill -- and said it was their fault immigration was so bad on his watch?

You'll be (not) shocked to learn that was a lie. Thanks to President Donald Trump and his executive orders, along with the work of Tom Homan, federal agents now outnumber illegal aliens trying to cross the border:

All it took was enforcement.

We're very impressed so far.

Good.

It's night and day, really.

So much winning.

Yes it is.

We need to see more of this.

Yes, we can.

Tags: BORDER BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BORDER CONTROL

