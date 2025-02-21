Border Shift: Federal Agents Now OUTNUMBER Illegal Alien Crossers

Remember when Joe Biden told us he couldn't do anything about the border without the help of Congress? How he blamed Republicans -- who rightly rejected his garbage border bill -- and said it was their fault immigration was so bad on his watch?

Advertisement

You'll be (not) shocked to learn that was a lie. Thanks to President Donald Trump and his executive orders, along with the work of Tom Homan, federal agents now outnumber illegal aliens trying to cross the border:

Federal agents now outnumber illegal crossers. pic.twitter.com/oZhfv2In0z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2025

All it took was enforcement.

Good! Keep up the good work! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 21, 2025

We're very impressed so far.

Border Shift: Federal Agents Now Outnumber Illegal Crossers



For the first time in a while, U.S. border agents have the upper hand. Migrants, realizing the tide has turned, are breaking down in tears when caught. pic.twitter.com/VyYHljlPf1 — TacticalEdge (@EdgeE50124) February 21, 2025

Good.

What a change we have had.



From a president who was America last to a president who was America first. — Isaac (@IcedViews) February 21, 2025

It's night and day, really.

Now this is more like it! America is winning again! 🇺🇸💪💯 — Rob McGuire (@robmcguire4372) February 21, 2025

So much winning.

This is how you stop an invasion — Dr. Trey (@therealDrTrey) February 21, 2025

Yes it is.

We need to see more of this.

In just 30 days, Trump has closed the border. Americans can start to breathe a little freer again. https://t.co/NSkYqXsCrf — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) February 21, 2025

Yes, we can.