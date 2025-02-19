Winsome Earle-Sears Reminds Abigail Spanberger EXACTLY Who's to Blame for VA's Educational Slump

We can never forget what the Left did to schools and children during COVID. Shutting down schools and keeping them closed much longer than they needed to be, forcing remote learning on kids, and demanding masks and COVID vaccine mandates did more harm to students than the virus ever would have.

Now that we're seeing the impact of their failed policies, the Democrats want to pretend they're the solution to the problem they created.

But Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears is having none of it, and she reminded her opponent, Abigail Spanberger, exactly who is to blame for

The people who locked kids out of classrooms now want to be in charge of fixing education? https://t.co/PA76DGuj8n — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) February 19, 2025

Thank you!

But Sears didn't stop there:

Reminder: @SpanbergerForVA is in the pocket of the teachers unions and opposed opening schools during covid.



Look at what Washington politicians do—not what they say. pic.twitter.com/3ri9grSDkg — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) February 19, 2025

Yes. Look at what they do and not what they say. Because they lie all the time.

Youngkin became governor in 2022.



The 2019-2024 results are from Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam and Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe's leadership.



According to Abigail's logic, this should disqualify Democrats from being in power. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) February 19, 2025

Yep. Her rules.

They fought tooth and nail to keep schools closed but now want to blame everyone else. — Final Starman (@chrisbg99) February 19, 2025

Of course they do.

DemocratGovernor Northam, a pediatrician, was one of the 1st in the nation to shut down schools. And one of the last to reopen. Spanberger is as radical as he was. — Cheryl M (@Vintage56inVA) February 19, 2025

She's a radical.

@vademocrats have been in charge of Virginia education FOREVER! The literally have the House and the Senate. @vademocrats BLOCK everything and literally are trying to destroy homeschooling in Virginia 😂😂😂😂 She’s definitely a SPAM-burger that’s out of touch with Virginians — Silvia (@fivesolaetoday) February 19, 2025

They always, invariably, pretend it's not their fault.

The democrats worst enemy is an educated public. We need get democrats out of our public schools no matter what capacity they fill within those schools. — Brandon wasn’t president. But President Trump is. (@1KAG007) February 19, 2025

We like this idea.

Virginia deserves better than the Democrat status quo. https://t.co/eFQeSVRgeJ — Attaboy8248 (@attaboy8248) February 19, 2025

Yes, it does.