Winsome Earle-Sears Reminds Abigail Spanberger EXACTLY Who's to Blame for VA's Educational Slump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 19, 2025
Twitter

We can never forget what the Left did to schools and children during COVID. Shutting down schools and keeping them closed much longer than they needed to be, forcing remote learning on kids, and demanding masks and COVID vaccine mandates did more harm to students than the virus ever would have.

Now that we're seeing the impact of their failed policies, the Democrats want to pretend they're the solution to the problem they created.

But Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears is having none of it, and she reminded her opponent, Abigail Spanberger, exactly who is to blame for 

Thank you!

But Sears didn't stop there:

Yes. Look at what they do and not what they say. Because they lie all the time.

Yep. Her rules.

Of course they do.

She's a radical.

They always, invariably, pretend it's not their fault.

We like this idea.

Yes, it does.

