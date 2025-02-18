During BAFTA Presentation, Mark Hamill's Pants Decide the Force Isn't With Them

2025 is not going to be Mark Hamill's year, is it?

He's living under another Trump administration, much to his dismay, and now he's going to be the laughingstock of Hollywood after a wardrobe malfunction at the BAFTAs:

NEW: Trump hater and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill's pants appear to drop to his knees while he was presenting an award at the BAFTAs.



The 73-year-old could be seen giving his speech when his voice got shaky and he suddenly started grabbing at his pants.



Someone sitting in the… pic.twitter.com/BeXG5RycqH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025

The entire post reads:

Someone sitting in the front row told The Sun that it looked like his pants were way too big for him. 'Mark started speaking, then his suit trousers just dropped to his knees. It was like they were too big for him,' the source said to The Sun. 'All the big stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody would have seen it from their angle. Most guests looked horrified but said nothing.' 'They were turning to each other wide-eyed as if to say, did that just happen?'

Only question is: how does he blame Trump for this?

Couldn't happen to a more fitting person. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 18, 2025

The metaphor is really on point, no?

TDS knocked his dang pants off. 😂😂😂 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 18, 2025

It sure did.

Luke, there has been a practical joke by the universe, creating a comical disturbance in the force! — KatyCarp, Esq. (@DRIVVEN) February 18, 2025

'I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of belts suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.'

The Force is not strong in that one.



And those aren’t the pants he was looking for. — Tweetus Maximus (@TomAllmann) February 18, 2025

Heh.

Oh, the stars have surely all seen much worse than that. His tux was either a rental or he has lost a lot of weight. — Red Moon (@LSDSurvivor) February 18, 2025

Probably a rental he didn't try on.

Aaaaaand we're dead.

White dudes for Kamala 💯 https://t.co/nCMvldSLak — ANTIPC (@WETTELIVISION) February 18, 2025

Oof.

Well played.

William Shatner is correct about Mark Hamill ruining Star Wars https://t.co/FD5RPgudfV — mrphillipchan 🥚🇺🇲 (@mrphillipchan) February 18, 2025

We bet Shatner will have a field day with this.

This guy and Stephen King are two influences from my childhood/youth that turned out to be pitiable, screechy weirdos. https://t.co/aravfjxWx0 — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) February 18, 2025

Yeah, that's happened to a handful of our childhood heroes, sadly.