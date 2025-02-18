During BAFTA Presentation, Mark Hamill's Pants Decide the Force Isn't With Them

WATCH: Harvard Professor Tells Trevor Noah We Must Segregate Schools to Combat White...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 18, 2025
Townhall Media

2025 is not going to be Mark Hamill's year, is it?

He's living under another Trump administration, much to his dismay, and now he's going to be the laughingstock of Hollywood after a wardrobe malfunction at the BAFTAs:

The entire post reads:

Someone sitting in the front row told The Sun that it looked like his pants were way too big for him.

'Mark started speaking, then his suit trousers just dropped to his knees. It was like they were too big for him,' the source said to The Sun.

'All the big stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody would have seen it from their angle. Most guests looked horrified but said nothing.'

'They were turning to each other wide-eyed as if to say, did that just happen?'

Only question is: how does he blame Trump for this?

The metaphor is really on point, no?

It sure did.

'I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of belts suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.'

Recommended

Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN With Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions
Sam J.
Heh.

Probably a rental he didn't try on.

Aaaaaand we're dead.

Oof.

Well played.

We bet Shatner will have a field day with this.

Yeah, that's happened to a handful of our childhood heroes, sadly.

