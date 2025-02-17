Left-Wing Vultures Land in D.C. to Protest DOGE Saving Us From Bankruptcy

It's adorable that the Left thinks the majority of Americans give a crap about the prolonged temper tantrum they've been having since President Donald Trump won the election last November.

They and their party were soundly rejected by voters after four years of feckless, lazy, and downright malicious governance under the Biden-Harris administration.

But they can't accept the outcome of the election (remember when they said refusing to accept the results of an election was denial?), so they're proving to their fellow Americans they don't have real jobs as they protest in D.C. on a Monday afternoon.

WATCH:

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands of protesters have gathered at the US Capitol in a massive rally against Elon musk DOGE and President Trump⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC



Currently, thousands of protesters and activists have gathered near the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., for a… pic.twitter.com/izFPZA1TJd — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 17, 2025

Most Americans are working while they're goofing off in Washington.

This isn't the win they hope it'll be.

A bunch of the federal employees that got fired 😂 — aka (@akafaceUS) February 17, 2025

Probably.

Oh well.

Quite a large number of the activists were paid activists. Since the NGOs were cut off; then are they doing this for free? Or is another funding source being accessed? — DenvilleCommunity (@iDenville) February 17, 2025

Fair questions.

You know what I'm not seeing here?



Pre-printed signs.



It's almost like the funding for pre printed protest signs has dried up.



I wonder how that could have happened? (USAID) — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 17, 2025

Yeah, we noticed that, too.

DOGE is paying dividends already.

Please explain to me WHY you wouldnt want them to get to the bottom of all the corruption. Do they not realize if we do not correct course, we financially collapse? — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) February 17, 2025

They don't care.

Wonder how many were paid to be here from the very funds that are at risk of being cut by Elon and my favorite president? https://t.co/zEr6ufDLsw — Lalee (@LaleeDavis) February 17, 2025

All of them.

Imagine protesting the guys who have found millions and millions of dollars of tax payer funded fraud instead of the fraud itself https://t.co/I9uWl386IF — The Parlay (@TheParlayLife) February 17, 2025

As this writer has repeatedly said: these people would protest if President Trump and Elon Musk found a cure for cancer.

Imagine opposing cleaning up the fraud and wasteful spending of tax dollars by the federal government. These people are sheep. https://t.co/01lvtwEtIB — LD  (@sportsbyLD) February 17, 2025

They are absolutely sheep.

'Donald Trump is doing Y, so we must oppose Y.'

That's all this is.