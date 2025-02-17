Party of 'Norms' and 'Decency' Strikes AGAIN! Pete Hegseth Calls Biden's IRS Out...
Left-Wing Vultures Land in D.C. to Protest DOGE Saving Us From Bankruptcy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:20 PM on February 17, 2025
ImgFlip

It's adorable that the Left thinks the majority of Americans give a crap about the prolonged temper tantrum they've been having since President Donald Trump won the election last November.

They and their party were soundly rejected by voters after four years of feckless, lazy, and downright malicious governance under the Biden-Harris administration.

But they can't accept the outcome of the election (remember when they said refusing to accept the results of an election was denial?), so they're proving to their fellow Americans they don't have real jobs as they protest in D.C. on a Monday afternoon.

WATCH:

Most Americans are working while they're goofing off in Washington.

This isn't the win they hope it'll be.

Probably.

Oh well.

Fair questions.

Yeah, we noticed that, too.

DOGE is paying dividends already.

They don't care.

All of them.

As this writer has repeatedly said: these people would protest if President Trump and Elon Musk found a cure for cancer.

They are absolutely sheep.

'Donald Trump is doing Y, so we must oppose Y.'

That's all this is.

