Nicht So Gut: Watch Germany's Economy Minister Make Total 'Arsch' of Himself Trying to Christen Ship

On the surface, this video is very funny. But it's also extremely cringeworthy and a sad comment on the state of affairs in Europe these days.

GERMANY: EU regulators think it is too dangerous to simply break a bottle across the bow of a new ship, instead they insist on the use of this contraption. This is why the EU is failing. This is Economy Minister Habeck flailing.

pic.twitter.com/76OurGV18D — @amuse (@amuse) February 10, 2025

A century ago, Germany started not one but two wars on the continent.

Now they can't even break a champagne bottle on the bow of a ship.

Egads.

Ain’t this the perfect metaphor for bureaucracy. This lost in November. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 10, 2025

It really is.

Remember what our government did to gas cans in the name of 'safety.'

There’s an over-engineered joke to be made, but as the owner of German vehicles, I’ll respectfully sit this one out. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 10, 2025

Heh.

The EU also::



Put flow restrictors in kitchen taps. Because you use less water filling a kettle, if it is done slowly.



Lowered the wattage of electric kettles, because if the water boils slowly, it uses less energy.



Yes, these are the retards in charge of, and destroying,… — ralph ellis (@ralfellis) February 10, 2025

Never forget: the people who mandated this contraption think they know better than you how to run your life.

I'll bet you $100 that contraption costs $503,586 and was made by some politician's brother in law. — JWS08050 (@jws08050) February 10, 2025

Safest bet ever.

Some metaphors are so perfect. You don’t even need to say them. https://t.co/jXKpQ3SkKJ — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) February 10, 2025

This video is a *chef's kiss*, no?

I'm telling you right now, if I'm Poseidon, this ship is going down immediately https://t.co/SF8Gy92rQq — Horace S. Villa (@horacesvilla) February 10, 2025

The lore and superstition that revolve around ocean-faring vessels run deep. When this writer was in Hawaii, we were not allowed to bring bananas on our dolphin expedition boat because of the captain.

So this is a joke with a kernel of truth to it.

Seriously.

How many people were hurt by this over the years?

Probably a handful.

You are a fool if you do not understand how this absurd behavior serves only to further enrage the Sea. https://t.co/QinbZRsXjX — Gildmirth❤️‍🔥 (@gildmirth) February 10, 2025

As we said.

Whenever the European Union postures about what America is doing, remember this video. It sums up the absolute state of European civilization. https://t.co/r52UkedpRc — Anthony Stine (@pontificatormax) February 10, 2025

And the EU is an embarrassment.