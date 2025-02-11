(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
Nicht So Gut: Watch Germany's Economy Minister Make Total 'Arsch' of Himself Trying to Christen Ship

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 11, 2025
Meme

On the surface, this video is very funny. But it's also extremely cringeworthy and a sad comment on the state of affairs in Europe these days.

WATCH:

Advertisement

A century ago, Germany started not one but two wars on the continent.

Now they can't even break a champagne bottle on the bow of a ship.

Egads.

It really is.

Remember what our government did to gas cans in the name of 'safety.'

Heh.

Never forget: the people who mandated this contraption think they know better than you how to run your life.

Safest bet ever.

This video is a *chef's kiss*, no?

The lore and superstition that revolve around ocean-faring vessels run deep. When this writer was in Hawaii, we were not allowed to bring bananas on our dolphin expedition boat because of the captain.

So this is a joke with a kernel of truth to it.

Seriously.

How many people were hurt by this over the years? 

Probably a handful.

As we said.

And the EU is an embarrassment.

