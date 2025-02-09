Sea Change: President Trump Proclaims February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’
ALARMISM: U.N. Agency Warns MILLIONS WILL DIE If U.S. Cuts HIV/AIDS Funding
Next Stop DHS: DOGE Audit Could Be a Disaster for FEMA
Math Is Hard: Lefty's Argument for Ignoring Obvious Social Security Fraud Just Doesn't...
VIP
'My Body, My Choice' Was Always a Lie
Scientifically Illiterate and Petty Ohio Democrats Introduce 'Contraception Begins at Erec...
VIP
Yes, Democrats, We ABSOLUTELY Voted for This: Trump Hits Record High in Approval...
Elon Musk Spots ANOTHER Way Government Incompetence Enables MASSIVE Fraud
Bo Snerdley Has a Suggestion for 'Humanitarians' Raising Awareness and Money
Lefties Attempt to Keep DEI on Life Support by Pretending the ADA Was...
Sen. Rick Scott: 'Senate Democrats Are Obstructing Every Step of the Confirmation Process'
Former Dem Insider Spills the Tea on Who Was REALLY Running the Biden...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau ANNOUNCING He's a Big Baby and Can't Deal With...
VIP
Shots FIRED! Mark Levin Takes AIM at Drudge and Guys, I am Here...

Personal Jesus? Canadian Reverend Says Calling Christ 'Savior' Is Offensive to Other Faiths (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 09, 2025
imgflip

Leftists ruin everything they touch. EVERYTHING. 

Politics. Television. Movies. Schools.

Even religion is not safe from their destructive ideology.

The most basic tenet of Christianity is that Jesus Christ is the savior. We can discuss and debate many other theological issues, but the common thread between Catholics, Lutherans, Presbyterians, and Baptists is that Jesus died for the sins of mankind and saved us in the process.

Advertisement

Without that, Christianity is pointless.

But in Canada, a so-called 'pastor' is doing just that: rendering Christianity moot.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

Even Canada’s churches suck. 

Wow. 'I would hope that someday this church would see the possibility of changing that word [savior] because it is a stumbling block for so many…'

'How do we explain that phrase to Muslims and to Jews and to Hindus?'

Why would Christians need to explain their faith to anyone else? Do Muslims, Jews, or Hindus feel the need to water down their religion so as not to offend Christians?

Probably not.

Recommended

Math Is Hard: Lefty's Argument for Ignoring Obvious Social Security Fraud Just Doesn't Add Up
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's correct. He's not a pastor first, he's an activist.

Absolutely everything.

It's not essential.

This worldview isn't even marginally Christian. It's anti-Christian.

Sure has.

Exactly this.

And if other religions don't believe in sin or salvation, why is this offensive to them?

Advertisement

The feelings of those who believe Jesus is savior don't matter, however. They can be offended.

He uses the title of 'preacher' to give his advocacy moral weight.

And he fails at both.

Seriously.

Tags: CANADA CHRISTIANITY CHRISTIANS JESUS RELIGION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Math Is Hard: Lefty's Argument for Ignoring Obvious Social Security Fraud Just Doesn't Add Up
Amy Curtis
ALARMISM: U.N. Agency Warns MILLIONS WILL DIE If U.S. Cuts HIV/AIDS Funding
Amy Curtis
Next Stop DHS: DOGE Audit Could Be a Disaster for FEMA
Eric V.
Elon Musk Spots ANOTHER Way Government Incompetence Enables MASSIVE Fraud
Amy Curtis
CBS Democrat Activist Margaret Brennan Interviews Anonymous USAID Employee and WOW Was THAT Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
Former Dem Insider Spills the Tea on Who Was REALLY Running the Biden Show and EVERYTHING Makes Sense Now
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Math Is Hard: Lefty's Argument for Ignoring Obvious Social Security Fraud Just Doesn't Add Up Amy Curtis
Advertisement