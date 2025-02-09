Personal Jesus? Canadian Reverend Says Calling Christ 'Savior' Is Offensive to Other Faiths (WATCH)

Leftists ruin everything they touch. EVERYTHING.

Politics. Television. Movies. Schools.

Even religion is not safe from their destructive ideology.

The most basic tenet of Christianity is that Jesus Christ is the savior. We can discuss and debate many other theological issues, but the common thread between Catholics, Lutherans, Presbyterians, and Baptists is that Jesus died for the sins of mankind and saved us in the process.

Without that, Christianity is pointless.

But in Canada, a so-called 'pastor' is doing just that: rendering Christianity moot.

WATCH:

Canadian reverend and LGBT activist Brent Hawkes says Christians referring to Jesus Christ as “savior” is offensive to other religions.



Even Canada’s churches suck. Wow.



“I would hope that someday this church would see the possibility of changing that word [savior] because it… pic.twitter.com/shROYZXCHf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2025

The entire post reads:

Even Canada’s churches suck. Wow. 'I would hope that someday this church would see the possibility of changing that word [savior] because it is a stumbling block for so many…' 'How do we explain that phrase to Muslims and to Jews and to Hindus?'

Why would Christians need to explain their faith to anyone else? Do Muslims, Jews, or Hindus feel the need to water down their religion so as not to offend Christians?

Probably not.

At least google knows he's an activist, not a preacher. And UFMCC (Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches) isn't a legitimate denomination. Literally not even protestant. Their whole theology is to affirm sin. pic.twitter.com/ZQjQ12va2u — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) February 9, 2025

That's correct. He's not a pastor first, he's an activist.

There’s only one problem with this guy’s theology: Everything.



The Bible itself calls Him ‘Lord’, ‘Savior’, ‘King’ - and it’s not open for debate or censorship based on what anyone feels or thinks. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 8, 2025

Absolutely everything.

Non-Christian, here: how is the appearance of Christian doctrine to *other religions* essential to the inner workings of Christianity? At the extreme, is this kind of a world view even *marginally* Christianity? — Forrest Cox (@tetsuotrees) February 8, 2025

It's not essential.

This worldview isn't even marginally Christian. It's anti-Christian.

He’s fallen in love with the worship of his own delusional self-importance. — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) February 9, 2025

Sure has.

“Savior” makes people uncomfortable, because it means we need to be saved from something. https://t.co/MN13FXwn73 — Rev. Larry Beane (@RevLarryBeane) February 9, 2025

Exactly this.

And if other religions don't believe in sin or salvation, why is this offensive to them?

The message of this post is offensive to those who hold to the truth of the gospel. The sinless Saviour sent by God to save sinful humanity. https://t.co/XpB9Adaqnl — 🇨🇦 🇮🇱🇺🇦Barry Boucher (@barryboucher) February 9, 2025

The feelings of those who believe Jesus is savior don't matter, however. They can be offended.

This person is an activist and not a minister. If they were a minister, they would know that they’re supposed to preach the word of our Lord and Savior and he’s definitely not doing that. https://t.co/MjTjmYArvg — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 9, 2025

He uses the title of 'preacher' to give his advocacy moral weight.

And he fails at both.

I'm a Heathen and think this guy is a cretin.



If someone from another religion takes offense to the fact Christians call Jesus their savior, that's their problem.



Seriously? https://t.co/k8pFFCgMRd — Old Sarge (@MichaelGrahamSC) February 9, 2025

Seriously.