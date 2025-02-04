Hooray for Hollywood? Joe Biden May Be the Only Person Unaware He Signed With Hollywood Talent Agency

This writer is amazed at the audacity of Joe Biden's family. After leaving the White House, she thought they'd take the clearly mentally diminished Joe and have him spend the rest of his days on the ocean at his Rehoboth Beach house.

But she was wrong. Grandpa Joe is going west to Hollywood, baby!

(Does he know this?)

Joe Biden Is Ready to Make Some Hollywood Deals, Signs With CAA https://t.co/U3u21Ivku0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

More from The Hollywood Reporter (emphasis added):

Joe Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation as he begins his post-presidential era. 'President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,' said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA. 'His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.' Lovett, along with fellow co-chairs Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, has been among Hollywood’s prominent backers of Biden and Kamala Harris’ reelection campaign as well as other Democratic candidates.

LOL wut?

Joe Biden is neither respected nor influential. He left office with both his approval rating and favorability rating at all-time lows.

He was ousted from the race by his own party, and his wildly unpopular Vice President lost to Donald Trump.

Spare us.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA. pic.twitter.com/Rz7ajFQVyi — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) February 3, 2025

It's adorable Richard thinks this. Because he's the only one who does.

Weekend at Bernie's spinoff - greenlit! — Lori Geishecker (@lorigeishecker) February 3, 2025

It'll be a box office smash.

He’d be amazing in a live action Mr. Magoo. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 3, 2025

Oooh. That works, too.

Greenlight that one as well.

Isn’t it weird that a former president has a talent agent? https://t.co/nWwzryfdIK — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) February 3, 2025

For this particular former president, who couldn't spell 'Hollywood', yes. It's weird.

“Biden My Time” coming Thursdays to CBS! https://t.co/N8bj6UnCug — Max Singer (@maxwellsing) February 3, 2025

That's clever. Well done.

🚨BREAKING: Joe Biden signs with Hollywood's Talent Agency CAA, the agency that also represents Barack Obama.



Just when you thought you’ve seen it all. pic.twitter.com/ArZBhkiJfB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2025

Exactly. Someone in the Biden family is making bank off of this, and it ain't Joe.

Joe Biden has signed with CAA Talent Agency. Currently unaware of this: Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/yRFdbAKgd4 — Robby Bennett (@CallMeMrBennett) February 3, 2025

Biden doesn't have a clue.

Unless Joe Biden is going to do either a documentary or participate in a book that discloses when his dementia started, America literally doesn't care: https://t.co/9wjP2B2frN — Brittany (@bccover) February 3, 2025

We do not. We wanted him out of office, and out of our lives.

He might have some trouble remembering his lines. And his name. And why he's there. pic.twitter.com/Ol5r9Hs3aX — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) February 4, 2025

The Critical Drinker is Scottish, so this is an international joke.