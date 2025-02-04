You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
Hooray for Hollywood? Joe Biden May Be the Only Person Unaware He Signed With Hollywood Talent Agency

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 04, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

This writer is amazed at the audacity of Joe Biden's family. After leaving the White House, she thought they'd take the clearly mentally diminished Joe and have him spend the rest of his days on the ocean at his Rehoboth Beach house.

But she was wrong. Grandpa Joe is going west to Hollywood, baby!

(Does he know this?)

More from The Hollywood Reporter (emphasis added):

Joe Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation as he begins his post-presidential era.

'President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,' said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA. 'His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.'

Lovett, along with fellow co-chairs Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, has been among Hollywood’s prominent backers of Biden and Kamala Harris’ reelection campaign as well as other Democratic candidates.

LOL wut?

Joe Biden is neither respected nor influential. He left office with both his approval rating and favorability rating at all-time lows.

He was ousted from the race by his own party, and his wildly unpopular Vice President lost to Donald Trump.

Spare us.

It's adorable Richard thinks this. Because he's the only one who does.

It'll be a box office smash.

Oooh. That works, too.

Greenlight that one as well.

For this particular former president, who couldn't spell 'Hollywood', yes. It's weird.

That's clever. Well done.

Exactly. Someone in the Biden family is making bank off of this, and it ain't Joe.

Biden doesn't have a clue.

We do not. We wanted him out of office, and out of our lives.

The Critical Drinker is Scottish, so this is an international joke.

