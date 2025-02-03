He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy...
He Seems LOVELY: Trans Best Actress Nominee Once Attacked J.K. Rowling's Looks
VIP
YOLO Time? We May Be in for Some CRAZY Stuff from the Left...
Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico...
Pedal to the Metal: GA Rep. Collins to Reintroduce Legislation Making Roadblock Protests...
Paging Tom Homan: Phil Murphy Dares ICE to Come and Get the Illegal...
GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue...
'These Are Not Donor Dollars': Marco Rubio Acting Head of USAID, Vows to...
No WONDER Dems Are Mad! Rep. Chip Roy Shares 'Projects' YOUR Tax Dollars...
He Can Run BUT He CAN'T Hide --> Because of Course THIS Was...
Walls are CLOSING IN! HA! Judd Legum Thinks He's BUSTED Elon Musk With...
X Points, Laughs, then DRAGS Vox Journos for Raging About 'Private Citizen' Elon...
VIP
THAT Was Fast! Tariffs Put on Hold, Mexico's President Will Reinforce the Border...
Brave, Bold, and Bada**: Stacy Washington

Unnecessary Panic: TikTok Videos Saying SCOTUS Will Reconsider Gay Marriage Ruling Are LYING to You

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 03, 2025
ImgFlip

There is no shortage of Left-wing hysteria and conspiracy theories now that Donald Trump is back in office (this writer's favorite so far is that Trump will end Amtrak).

Advertisement

But there's a new conspiracy making the rounds on TikTok about Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that established gay marriage, saying SCOTUS will reconsider the landmark ruling.

WATCH:

This is not true.

Idaho Republicans passed a resolution last week asking SCOTUS to reconsider the ruling, but there is no indication SCOTUS intends to do so. That being said, it would be nice if the Left learned that legislating from the bench was a really bad idea because SCOTUS could revisit Obergefell.

The Supreme Court giveth and the Supreme Court taketh away.

Of course not. They never learn.

Recommended

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nailed it.

It's what they do best.

That's true. But we also need to counter these false narratives because they're lies that cause hysteria.

The anxiety and panic is self-inflicted.

This. So much this.

Can't forget who is pulling the strings here.

Advertisement

They are especially gullible.

Because the Court hasn't, at least not yet.

So TikTokers need to chill.

Tags: GAY MARRIAGE SUPREME COURT TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch)
Sam J.
Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON
Sam J.
Paging Tom Homan: Phil Murphy Dares ICE to Come and Get the Illegal Alien He Is Harboring
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No WONDER Dems Are Mad! Rep. Chip Roy Shares 'Projects' YOUR Tax Dollars Funded Through USAID in Thread
Sam J.
He Seems LOVELY: Trans Best Actress Nominee Once Attacked J.K. Rowling's Looks
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement