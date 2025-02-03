Unnecessary Panic: TikTok Videos Saying SCOTUS Will Reconsider Gay Marriage Ruling Are LYING to You

There is no shortage of Left-wing hysteria and conspiracy theories now that Donald Trump is back in office (this writer's favorite so far is that Trump will end Amtrak).

Advertisement

But there's a new conspiracy making the rounds on TikTok about Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that established gay marriage, saying SCOTUS will reconsider the landmark ruling.

WATCH:

There's a strange phenomenon on TikTok right now where viral video after viral video is getting millions of views playing sad music (I replaced for copyright) sharing the news that the Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that established gay… pic.twitter.com/mRVrnbOfav — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) February 2, 2025

This is not true.

Idaho Republicans passed a resolution last week asking SCOTUS to reconsider the ruling, but there is no indication SCOTUS intends to do so. That being said, it would be nice if the Left learned that legislating from the bench was a really bad idea because SCOTUS could revisit Obergefell.

The Supreme Court giveth and the Supreme Court taketh away.

So what have the kids learned? Have they learned that passing sweeping changes to law through the courts and not the legislature is not the way things are done properly?



No. Of course not. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 3, 2025

Of course not. They never learn.

The irony is they receive the lie on a spectacular little device that allows them to refute the same lie in 30 seconds. But they choose not to because it's better to be a righteous victim. — jeebus (@jeebus2122) February 3, 2025

Nailed it.

Keep in mind lots of people were scaremongering about Griswold and Loving not too long ago... — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) February 2, 2025

It's what they do best.

I literally don’t care. People being stupid is their God given right. — Rando Piloto (@pilotoincognito) February 3, 2025

That's true. But we also need to counter these false narratives because they're lies that cause hysteria.

People are literally giving themselves anxiety attacks over events that are not happening now and unlikely to happen anytime soon. Social media turns this into a big vicious cycle, with every video like this amplifying others’ fear even more. Better coping strategies are needed. — Michael Ziffra, MD (@MichaelZiffraMD) February 2, 2025

The anxiety and panic is self-inflicted.

The lie gets halfway around the planet before the truth can get its shoes on — Mr. BocMonster (@bocmonster) February 2, 2025

This. So much this.

The CCP controlled influence engine is, again, algorithmically shoving black pills down the throats of American youth. How weird - why would it do that? It’s just a fun app for kids, right? https://t.co/AIVdydFhIP — Matt Hipple 🏗️ 🇺🇸 🛳️ (@The_Hipple) February 3, 2025

Can't forget who is pulling the strings here.

Advertisement

I've seen people claim that younger people are better at identifying propaganda, false stories, and other kinds of fakes online. I have yet to see any evidence that doesn't suggest the opposite is true.



I think kids raised within the last 20 years or so seem *especially*… https://t.co/2AZrnCw4Yg — Sean W. Malone | That’s just, like, your opinion. (@CitizenAmedia) February 3, 2025

They are especially gullible.

Okay, but where are we getting this claim that they are reconsidering the decision? I googled around and I couldn’t find anything. I see Idaho has passed the law essentially challenging it but I haven’t seen where the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the challenge https://t.co/6cfNjkGFQE — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 3, 2025

Because the Court hasn't, at least not yet.

So TikTokers need to chill.