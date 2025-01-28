TICK TOCK! Doomsday Clock Set to 89 Seconds to Midnight

VIP
Heavy Lyft-ing
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 28, 2025
Twitchy

Honestly, this writer completely forgot the Doomsday Clock was a thing. And after writing this story, she'll go back to not thinking about it until they come out and update it again.

The Science and Security Board moved the clock to 89 seconds to midnight. 

Yawn.

Watch:

So what are we supposed to do? Panic? Prep?

This is all political theater.

That too.

Nope. Not a soul.

Even the ones who pretend to care don't really care.

Bingo, because if we put it at midnight and nothing happens, their (already limited) credibility goes bye-bye.

It's almost like it's driven by ideology and not facts.

If they really wanted people to pay attention, they would do this.

Exact same energy.

It's funny how no one seems bothered by this. Good, but funny.

Which tells you all you need to know.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

