'Are You JOKING?' Justine Bateman BUSTS Karen Bass for LYING About Protecting Laurel Canyon From Floods

This writer knows why politicians lie. But why do they think they can get away with it anymore? There may have been a time media would run interference for them. However, thanks to social media, it's very easy to call out those lies and disprove their claims.

Just like Justine Bateman did here.

Are you joking right now, @MayorofLA?

Those "temporary" concrete barriers have been up at the base of Laurel Canyon for over a decade. Don't act like you're just now putting these in to help the LA citizens. Really. Just a wow.

You should have been putting in additional drains… https://t.co/Ru5wEFo4Uu — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 25, 2025

Bass isn't joking. But she thinks no one is going to call her out on it.

Bass would be wrong.

It’s really amazing the power of X if Elon didn’t buy it, this tweet and press release probably would have hit every single local affiliate with a K in front of it UNCRITICALLY…I mean, I can see KXTLA or whatever taking her press release and just lap dogging it to the masses,… — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) January 25, 2025

Of course.

7.5 years if you're curious (same stretch): pic.twitter.com/R1XRtdy50A — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) January 25, 2025

Amazing.

There are parts of all of our hillsides collapsing for decades.

From Coldwater, Laurel, Benedict, Topanga.

None of this is new.

Garcetti, Bass, Newsom and all the rest have done nothing but kick the can down the road and wasted money.

Santa Inez Reservoir in Pacific Palisades was… — kabster (@kabster) January 25, 2025

Kicking the can down the road and wasting money are what Democrats do best.

You can tell from the photos those barriers have been there forever. Old faded impact marks crossing more than one barrier is the first clue...



This work they're doing is like a kid playing in a sandbox compared to the weight of earth and water that will come down that hill. — Veritas Ad Dextram (@VeritasDextram) January 25, 2025

Bass thinks we're as stupid as she is.

The SFV and LA always have flooding cause they never ever have dealt with it. https://t.co/F582o1A9M4 — Bizy Eve (@jendialtoo) January 25, 2025

Naturally.

Mayor Karen Bass should spell her last name without the "B" https://t.co/eVrhWxV73F — Speak2Beek (@thechoop) January 25, 2025

Not a terrible suggestion.

Bass is such a phony. Let's see how long people have to wait for permits to rebuild. https://t.co/6NvS79iCPb — Ally (@hokielionmomma) January 25, 2025

L.A. will never rebuild so long as Bass and Newsom are near the levers of power.

Why was @MayorOfLA Karen Bass smiling thru much of the Palisades briefing with @Potus Trump last night? She thinks this is funny … destroying peoples’ lives thru her & @GavinNewsom’s incompetence ??? https://t.co/6uzIHH7a1Q — Jacqueline Vanacek (@JacquelnVanacek) January 25, 2025

Because she's an unqualified, wholly unserious person.

Would you like to explain this lie, @MayorOfLA ? Just like you tried lying last night in front of people that knew you were lying to them? You are an incompetent fool. Resign, before you get arrested for criminal negligence. https://t.co/RLm9wmxd9W — aspic64 (@aspic124) January 25, 2025

If only journalists would ask here these hard questions.