'Are You JOKING?' Justine Bateman BUSTS Karen Bass for LYING About Protecting Laurel Canyon From Floods

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 25, 2025
meme

This writer knows why politicians lie. But why do they think they can get away with it anymore? There may have been a time media would run interference for them. However, thanks to social media, it's very easy to call out those lies and disprove their claims.

Just like Justine Bateman did here.

Bass isn't joking. But she thinks no one is going to call her out on it.

Bass would be wrong.

Of course.

Amazing.

Poor Chuck! Schumer Gets DRAGGED for Saying Troops Deserve Better Than Being Led by One of Their Own
Amy Curtis
Kicking the can down the road and wasting money are what Democrats do best.

Bass thinks we're as stupid as she is.

Naturally.

Not a terrible suggestion.

L.A. will never rebuild so long as Bass and Newsom are near the levers of power.

Because she's an unqualified, wholly unserious person.

If only journalists would ask here these hard questions.

