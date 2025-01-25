TIME Analysis: Two-Thirds of Trump’s EOs 'Partially Mirror' Project 2025
Thanks for the Memories! Watch a Supercut of Lefties Insist Donald Trump Would NEVER Be President

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 25, 2025
AngieArtist

Take a walk down memory lane with us.

As Donald Trump closes out his first full week as President and this writer, speaking for herself, is happy with the work he's done so far (he seems to have learned from his first-term mistakes), remember how so many people on the Left said Trump would never be President?

Advertisement

Here's a five-minute supercut of various and sundry Democrats doing just that:

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha.

So hopeful to start the night and so very not hopeful by the end.

We loved it.

Yeah, that was all a bunch of B.S.

Nailed it.

They think they rule over us.

Winning and success are the best revenge.

Recommended

They're Not Handling Trump 2.0 Well: Bitecofer Gets Weird at Target
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And maybe they're just profoundly arrogant and kinda dumb.

Truly.

How many people voted for Trump to stick it to Democrats? That was part of why this writer pulled the lever for Trump.

It is funny.

It was so enjoyable.

Not at all.

Hang it in the Louvre.

