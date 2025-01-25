Thanks for the Memories! Watch a Supercut of Lefties Insist Donald Trump Would NEVER Be President

Take a walk down memory lane with us.
As Donald Trump closes out his first full week as President and this writer, speaking for herself, is happy with the work he's done so far (he seems to have learned from his first-term mistakes), remember how so many people on the Left said Trump would never be President?
Here's a five-minute supercut of various and sundry Democrats doing just that:
Nothing more satisfying than a "Trump will never be president" montage pic.twitter.com/BivsvSRs6P— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 25, 2025
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha.
I've watched these dozens of times. That, plus the highlights of election night. Their little faces were so hopeful as the night began!— Stoaty Weasel (@sweasel) January 25, 2025
So hopeful to start the night and so very not hopeful by the end.
We loved it.
91% chance isn't good enough against Trump 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RhO6qjPhkf— Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) January 25, 2025
Yeah, that was all a bunch of B.S.
January 25, 2025
Nailed it.
This montage reminds us how insufferable the elitists truly are. They live in their own bubble, paying no mind to the people who make this country work. A crooked election sidelined Trump for 4yrs, but it may have been the blessing in disguise to prove how right we were all along— Mark James (@gymrat672024) January 25, 2025
They think they rule over us.
Well that’s the best feeling too.— TacticalEdge (@EdgeE50124) January 25, 2025
When people are praying for your downfall but god help you to rise higher than before.
Trump has survived Two assassination attempts.
He was charged with fake crimes
But guess what who is the President now. pic.twitter.com/mxaB2ejBjb
Winning and success are the best revenge.
Life Lesson: Just because someone in authority makes a prediction with confidence, don't believe it without question. Most of them can be wrong; they're only human, after all, and no one has a crystal ball for the future.— thislife (@DoThisLife) January 25, 2025
And maybe they're just profoundly arrogant and kinda dumb.
They memed him into the Whitehouse.— Dissident West (@dissidentwest) January 25, 2025
Imagine if Obama had never roasted Trump about him not being the president.
They were the architects of their own downfall.
Truly.
How many people voted for Trump to stick it to Democrats? That was part of why this writer pulled the lever for Trump.
January 25, 2025
It is funny.
Enjoy these smarmy arrogant know-nothings demonstrating their arrogance and irrelevance. https://t.co/S9iTsZMjS0— Thomas Gollagher (@ZingaraAdrift) January 25, 2025
It was so enjoyable.
These didn’t age well. https://t.co/QUd7oUM0WJ— SoCalViews (@SoCalViews) January 25, 2025
Not at all.
I wish I could repost this a thousand times. Hell with all these smug self righteous elite affholes. https://t.co/O3PM7hEB3h— Harry the Hat (@HighL0nesome) January 25, 2025
Hang it in the Louvre.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member