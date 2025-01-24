It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the Plug on DEI Program

This writer thinks you can point to Target as Patient Zero of corporate woke DEI initiatives. It all started years ago with bathrooms and devolved into hiring a literal Satanist, displaying trans-friendly apparel, and claiming employees faced harassments and threats.

Advertisement

All of this led to a lawsuit on behalf of shareowners that claimed the retail giant 'misled investors about its efforts to guard against social and political risks.'

Target is ending its DEI goals as workplace inclusion gets a strong opponent in the White House https://t.co/qvacVHH3Zy — The Associated Press (@AP) January 24, 2025

We love this headline: it's not 'workplace inclusion' that's the issue. DEI specifically and intentionally excludes certain groups of people and creates hostile work environments.

The AP reports (emphasis added):

Discount store chain Target said Friday that it would join rival Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands in scaling back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that have come under attack from conservative activists and, as of this week, the White House. The Minneapolis-based retailer said the changes to its 'Belonging at the Bullseye' strategy would include ending a program it established to help Black employees build meaningful careers, improve the experience of Black shoppers and to promote Black-owned businesses following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Which reinforces what this writer said above: DEI excludes certain groups. That's against the law.

So basically, Target will now be hiring based on someone’s ability to do the job and not how many boxes they check. What a concept. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 24, 2025

A very novel concept.

That's all the Right has ever asked: actual fairness and hiring the best candidate, regardless of skin color/sexuality or whatever other intersectional boxes a story wants to check.

FIFY:

Target is ending its DEI goals as workplace non-discrimination gets a strong supporter in the White House. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) January 24, 2025

Much more accurate.

*exclusion (but you knew that) — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 24, 2025

They know.

They like that exclusion.

They should have killed it after the tuck swimwear for kids. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 24, 2025

Might've avoided that shareholder lawsuit.

What do you mean by "workplace inclusion?"



Is this the type of inclusion that favors some groups over others, or the type that favors no groups? — Kevin - Classical Liberal 🇺🇸 (@gov_fails) January 24, 2025

Definitely the former.

It's probably hard to overstate how significant it is that one of the worst offenders of wokeness, like @Target, is stepping back from its insanity. https://t.co/1gqiz7ZJ8E — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) January 24, 2025

Advertisement

We have to make sure it doesn't try to rebrand woke as something else.

So fast.

Target will no longer discriminate based on sex, color, ability, or creed.



FIFY. https://t.co/Ba9kTk2ixN — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 24, 2025

That's correct. They won't discriminate anymore. Pay attention to the people who are mad about this.

How about just saying "Target's getting rid of its racist initiative," hacks? https://t.co/YdUpM7MknA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 24, 2025

Honesty in reporting? The AP doesn't do that.