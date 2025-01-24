Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things
WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane...
Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking...
Not HIS Problem: Gavin Newsom Blames Trump for Pointing Out California's Self-Inflicted Wa...
More Winning: Trump Administration Shuts Down Biden's Fake 'Banned Books' Investigations
Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration...
Case Dropped Against Whistleblowing Doctor Who Exposed Texas Hospital Performing Child Sex...
'No One Should Show Him Dignity': Ilhan Omar LASHES OUT at Fellow Democrats...
Melania Returns: Nation Desperate to Escape First Lady Jill's Floral Faux Pas Fiasco...
Oh, So It's TROLLING Now? Vox Tries, Fails to Shift Media Narrative on...
On Their Own: Trump Revokes Taxpayer-Funded Security for Millionaires Dr. Fauci and John...
Nah, We're Good: Hack Don Lemon Thinks Matt Lauer Can Make a Comeback...
VIP
Federal Employees Need to GROW UP About Trump's 'Return to Work' Order ......
AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated...

It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the Plug on DEI Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

This writer thinks you can point to Target as Patient Zero of corporate woke DEI initiatives. It all started years ago with bathrooms and devolved into hiring a literal Satanist, displaying trans-friendly apparel, and claiming employees faced harassments and threats.

Advertisement

All of this led to a lawsuit on behalf of shareowners that claimed the retail giant 'misled investors about its efforts to guard against social and political risks.'

We love this headline: it's not 'workplace inclusion' that's the issue. DEI specifically and intentionally excludes certain groups of people and creates hostile work environments.

The AP reports (emphasis added):

Discount store chain Target said Friday that it would join rival Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands in scaling back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that have come under attack from conservative activists and, as of this week, the White House.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said the changes to its 'Belonging at the Bullseye' strategy would include ending a program it established to help Black employees build meaningful careers, improve the experience of Black shoppers and to promote Black-owned businesses following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Which reinforces what this writer said above: DEI excludes certain groups. That's against the law.

Recommended

Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking His Nomination
justmindy
Advertisement

A very novel concept.

That's all the Right has ever asked: actual fairness and hiring the best candidate, regardless of skin color/sexuality or whatever other intersectional boxes a story wants to check.

Much more accurate.

They know.

They like that exclusion.

Might've avoided that shareholder lawsuit.

Definitely the former.

Advertisement

We have to make sure it doesn't try to rebrand woke as something else.

So fast.

That's correct. They won't discriminate anymore. Pay attention to the people who are mad about this.

Honesty in reporting? The AP doesn't do that.

Tags: TARGET WOKE DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking His Nomination
justmindy
WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane Helen
Amy Curtis
Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration Enforcement
Amy Curtis
Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things
justmindy
Melania Returns: Nation Desperate to Escape First Lady Jill's Floral Faux Pas Fiasco Fashion Era
justmindy
Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking His Nomination justmindy
Advertisement