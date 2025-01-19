NBC News: Democrats Who Hid Joe Biden's Mental Decline Demand Transparency from Trump Inauguration

One of the things this writer is looking forward to these next for years is how Democrats and media (who took a vacation while Joe Biden was in office) suddenly find themselves worried about things like competence, transparency, and ethical standards once more.

Their preferred candidate, Kamala Harris, spent over a billion dollars on her campaign, went millions in debt, and still lost to Trump. They don't seem to want to know where that money went, but they sure want transparency for Trump's inauguration.

Senate Democrats are pushing for more transparency from presidential inaugural committees, as a wave of cash floods Washington, D.C., before President-elect Trump takes office. https://t.co/m03omqdY6l — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 19, 2025

More from NBC News:

Senate Democrats are pushing for more transparency from presidential inaugural committees, as a wave of cash from corporations and their billionaire leaders floods Washington, D.C., before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. “The American people deserve to know how these funds are being spent and exactly who they come from,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in a statement to CNBC after reintroducing legislation to strengthen oversight of the committees.

They're also really concerned about billionaires now, because Elon Musk happens to be on the Right. They hate it, but they also don't mind when George Soros and his son pour billions into DA and AG races. That's (D)ifferent after all.

“Transparency” = making a list of Trump supporters for the militant-left to go after.



There’s no other reason for this. — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) January 19, 2025

Probably accurate.

Oh but @SenateDems didn’t have 1 single problem with the @KamalaHarris campaign raising $1.2 billion dollars in just a few months. — County MAGA (@ShaBacksTheBlue) January 19, 2025

As they said.

There should be more transparency in the government anyway. Surprising they are demanding it for something like this. — Martha & Luna (@MyTeslaMoonship) January 19, 2025

They're only demanding it for something like this because they don't like Trump.

Funny this happens when Democrats are not in power. — Steven Peltier (@sapeltier) January 19, 2025

Total coincidence, surely.

The most untransparent administration in American history now want transparency 🖕 — Michael Spurlin (@SpurlinMs) January 19, 2025

Like magic.

Now Democrats are pushing for transparency? What about the four years they lied to the American people about Biden’s rapid mental decline? That might be a good place to start their investigation. — Pete Thompson (@crimdag1) January 19, 2025

Until we get transparency on that, they can shut up about inauguration day money.

@NBCNews still thinks people are stupid. Report news and not propaganda https://t.co/aDhZlxKuzS — Charlene Manning (@Manni15Manning) January 19, 2025

But if they reported news, who would run interference for Democrats?