NBC News: Democrats Who Hid Joe Biden's Mental Decline Demand Transparency from Trump Inauguration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on January 19, 2025
Sam J.

One of the things this writer is looking forward to these next for years is how Democrats and media (who took a vacation while Joe Biden was in office) suddenly find themselves worried about things like competence, transparency, and ethical standards once more.

Their preferred candidate, Kamala Harris, spent over a billion dollars on her campaign, went millions in debt, and still lost to Trump. They don't seem to want to know where that money went, but they sure want transparency for Trump's inauguration.

More from NBC News:

Senate Democrats are pushing for more transparency from presidential inaugural committees, as a wave of cash from corporations and their billionaire leaders floods Washington, D.C., before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

“The American people deserve to know how these funds are being spent and exactly who they come from,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in a statement to CNBC after reintroducing legislation to strengthen oversight of the committees.

They're also really concerned about billionaires now, because Elon Musk happens to be on the Right. They hate it, but they also don't mind when George Soros and his son pour billions into DA and AG races. That's (D)ifferent after all.

Probably accurate.

As they said.

They're only demanding it for something like this because they don't like Trump.

Total coincidence, surely.

Like magic.

Until we get transparency on that, they can shut up about inauguration day money.

But if they reported news, who would run interference for Democrats?

