JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at Voters (Proving Why Dems Lost BIG)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 19, 2025
The White House

The Democrats seem very upset about Donald Trump moving the inauguration indoors. Trump said it's because of the extremely cold weather descending on D.C. this week. Some people speculated that it had less to do with weather and more to do with security.

Two Leftist loons did, after all, try to assassinate Trump over the summer.

And the fact Democrats seem legitimately upset the inauguration has moved indoors lends some weight to the speculation concerning security.

Liberal social media influencer JoJo from Jerz has not been coping well since the election, and now she's really mad about the change of venue.

But she's lashing out at Trump voters in her usual mean-girl fashion:

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Ouch.

That'll leave a mark.

We're totally fine with this.

That's exactly what the narrative would be if a Democrat was getting sworn in.

Yeah. Cause she is.

Nice catch on the insulin costs.

She's a peach.

A stack that gets bigger every day.

They're coping SO HARD right now.

Total mystery.

'President Silveralert' -- man, we almost wish the inauguration wasn't tomorrow so we could use this more.

Almost.

Monday is going to be SO MUCH FUN.

