JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at Voters (Proving Why Dems Lost BIG)

The Democrats seem very upset about Donald Trump moving the inauguration indoors. Trump said it's because of the extremely cold weather descending on D.C. this week. Some people speculated that it had less to do with weather and more to do with security.
Two Leftist loons did, after all, try to assassinate Trump over the summer.
And the fact Democrats seem legitimately upset the inauguration has moved indoors lends some weight to the speculation concerning security.
Liberal social media influencer JoJo from Jerz has not been coping well since the election, and now she's really mad about the change of venue.
But she's lashing out at Trump voters in her usual mean-girl fashion:
Wait, wait, wait — Ma and Pa MAGA spent all their insulin money to travel to DC from Shoot Yer Dinner Bumblef**k only to find out that their Melon-hued messiah moved the whole damn charade inside and now they will have to watch it on tv like every other loser, but they’re so…— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 18, 2025
We bet she's a blast at parties.
The fact you’re pushing 60 and still single makes a ton of sense after reading this post.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2025
Ouch.
That'll leave a mark.
You guys just can't figure out why you lost in November.— Eric H. (@ericinva) January 18, 2025
Good.
We're totally fine with this.
It’s projected to be about 15°F during the inauguration. I want to hear Trump’s historic inaugural address unaffected and tainted by freezing conditions! Plus, Dignitaries & guests shouldn’t be uncomfortable either. Trump- always considerate & respectful!— Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) January 18, 2025
Recommended
That's exactly what the narrative would be if a Democrat was getting sworn in.
You always sound so bitter.— Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) January 18, 2025
Yeah. Cause she is.
"Spend all their insulin money"??— LivingtheNativeway (@Native_living) January 18, 2025
Isn't it claimed Biden lowered the price of insulin?🤔
So are you saying he lied?
Not much money to take a trip to DC on.
Nice catch on the insulin costs.
Your ability to create new words to denigrate people is truly fascinating.— Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) January 18, 2025
She's a peach.
Yep. This one goes into the "why Trump won" stack. https://t.co/sGcBDHleL8— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 19, 2025
A stack that gets bigger every day.
Trying to make hay out of mocking the intelligence, health and home of people traveling to see an inauguration is an interesting life choice.— Hooch (@CompanyHooch) January 19, 2025
Doing so with a single run-on sentence is legitimately hysterical. https://t.co/7lYqaQpIvv
They're coping SO HARD right now.
This is how democrats speak to every day Americans and can’t figure out why they lost. https://t.co/ztla2vjbiu— Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) January 18, 2025
Total mystery.
After 4 years of currying favor from a senility-addled codger it leads to being hostile about frivolities like this.— Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 19, 2025
This is what the Left has been reduced to in the wake of President Silveralert. https://t.co/u54urik25G
'President Silveralert' -- man, we almost wish the inauguration wasn't tomorrow so we could use this more.
Almost.
Sounds like you’re off your meds. Enjoy Monday! https://t.co/mUY7XwFtyE— Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) January 19, 2025
Monday is going to be SO MUCH FUN.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member