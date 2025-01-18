Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the...
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More...
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
VIP
US Military Sure Like Posting Videos to China's REDNote App
LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Wate...
Christopher Wray Gives Merrick Garland a Tommy Gun as a Going Away Gift
The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans...
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's...
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
JUUUUST a Bit Outside! Alex Rodriguez's Tribute to Sportscaster Bob Uecker Strikes Out
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese...
Don Lemon Has Thoughts About Trump Moving the Inauguration Indoors

John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Earlier, this writer told you Joe Biden is eyeing even more drilling restrictions in Alaska. His determination to cripple American energy and, by extension, make energy (and everything that relies on energy) more expensive for Americans.

Advertisement

Senator John Kennedy put Biden's malicious actions into perspective in a damning thread.

The cruelty is the point.

'Bidenomics is working.'

Or something.

He killed a lot of family-supporting, good paying American jobs by killing Keystone.

And as the Senator from Louisiana, this hits home for Kennedy.

Recommended

Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the Constitution, Full Stop
Brett T.
Advertisement

After Biden's 28th Amendment 'declaration', Trump should just declare that 1953 law, and the subsequent offshore drilling ban, null and void.

Biden made things more expensive for Americans.

Every business requires energy.

Which means the goods and services those businesses provide will be more expensive for consumers.

Congress needs to do its job.

They need to do this and remove red tape.

Advertisement

Like this red tape.

Ending fossil fuel will end the lives of a lot of Americans.

Maybe that's what the Left wants, though.

And they need to set up policies that create affordable, abundant, reliable energy. Make it a political third rail to roll back any energy policies so no Democrat tries this stuff ever again.

Tags: ENERGY FOSSIL FUELS FRACKING JOE BIDEN LOUISIANA OIL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the Constitution, Full Stop
Brett T.
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
Brett T.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Brett T.
Christopher Wray Gives Merrick Garland a Tommy Gun as a Going Away Gift
Brett T.
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese Data Gathering App
justmindy
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More Alaska Drilling Restrictions
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the Constitution, Full Stop Brett T.
Advertisement