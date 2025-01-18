John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector

Earlier, this writer told you Joe Biden is eyeing even more drilling restrictions in Alaska. His determination to cripple American energy and, by extension, make energy (and everything that relies on energy) more expensive for Americans.

Senator John Kennedy put Biden's malicious actions into perspective in a damning thread.

🧵 (1/12) Pres. Biden is using his final days in office to rub salt in the wounds of the American energy sector.



He’s ignoring the will of voters and making it harder for Pres. Trump to revive our economy and defeat inflation. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

The cruelty is the point.

(2/12) Since Day 1, the Biden White House has taken every opportunity it could to make producing fossil-fuels more expensive. He knows that high energy prices cause inflation and slow economic growth. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

'Bidenomics is working.'

Or something.

(3/12) Pres. Biden blocked the Keystone XL pipeline, killing thousands of American jobs on his first day in office.



He also issued more than 125 executive actions to cancel leases and stop developing new energy sources. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

He killed a lot of family-supporting, good paying American jobs by killing Keystone.

(4/12) Pres. Biden also tried to prohibit the development of all new LNG export terminals in the U.S., jeopardizing several facilities in Louisiana.



The Biden admin did everything it could to saddle American energy producers with costly new regulations. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

And as the Senator from Louisiana, this hits home for Kennedy.

(5/12) Most recently, Pres. Biden executed yet another offshore drilling ban on more than 625 million acres of American coastline.



And he used an obscure 1953 law to make it even harder for the Trump admin to reverse. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

After Biden's 28th Amendment 'declaration', Trump should just declare that 1953 law, and the subsequent offshore drilling ban, null and void.

(6/12) Here’s what Pres. Biden’s war on energy means for you:



Americans are paying 29% more for electricity and 31% more for gas.



Louisiana families paid nearly $1,000 more to keep the lights on and their gas tanks full in 2024 alone. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

Biden made things more expensive for Americans.

(7/12) High energy and gas prices make it more expensive for businesses to operate, too.



Businesses and consumers both get saddled with those extra costs. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

Every business requires energy.

Which means the goods and services those businesses provide will be more expensive for consumers.

(8/12) The only way our country will crawl out from under Bidenflation is if our economy grows rapidly.



Growth requires affordable, abundant American energy.



Pres. Trump will need every tool at his disposal to restore American energy independence.



Congress can help. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

Congress needs to do its job.

(9/12) Congress should demand that the Interior Dept. approve more lease sales, especially offshore. The department is supposed to adhere to a schedule of at least 2 lease sales each year, but the Biden admin held zero last year. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

They need to do this and remove red tape.

(10/12) Existing federal regulations drag out the permitting process and cripple energy producers.



Congress can reform the bureaucratic permitting process to reduce excessive judicial overview and shorten the timeline for approvals. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

Like this red tape.

(11/12) In 2019, Biden told activists he would “end fossil fuel.” He has certainly tried.



Because of him, Americans’ real wages have lagged behind inflation, and Russia has overtaken us as the European Union’s #1 LNG supplier. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

Ending fossil fuel will end the lives of a lot of Americans.

Maybe that's what the Left wants, though.

(12/12) It is going to take an all-hands-on-deck effort to unwind all of Pres. Biden’s destructive energy policies, so Congress should stand ready to take the handcuffs off American energy. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 17, 2025

And they need to set up policies that create affordable, abundant, reliable energy. Make it a political third rail to roll back any energy policies so no Democrat tries this stuff ever again.