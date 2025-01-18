John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's...
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More Alaska Drilling Restrictions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

'Burnin' Down the House' seems to be the anthem of the Biden administration in the last 48 hours of his presidency. The list of disastrous last-minute laws, executive orders, and policies coming out of the Oval Office have one goal in mind: harming the incoming Trump administration (and the American people).

Today, The Hill reports Biden is eyeing more drilling restrictions in Alaska.

They write:

The Biden administration is setting in motion actions that could prevent drilling in more “special areas” of Alaska’s north slope — if the incoming Trump administration does not shelve it.

The Interior Department issued a memo Thursday proposing a new protected area and expansions of existing protected areas.

The impacted areas would be expected to total more than 3 million additional protected acres within a 23-million-acre area known as the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

The new protected area would be called the Nuiqsut Subsistence Use Area. The Nuiqsut community is located near the controversial Willow oil project. Existing activity that’s part of that project is not expected to be impacted, but if the policies are left in place, they could impact efforts to further expand it.

This way, if energy prices don't come down, they can point at Trump and scream, 'SEE! HE LIED!'

We can.

Please leave. Go on vacation and never come back.

John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector
Amy Curtis
And when the Trump administration undoes it all, they'll whine about that, too.

Don't give them any ideas.

January 20 cannot get her fast enough.

They will not stop.

Please. We're begging you.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

