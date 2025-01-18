With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More Alaska Drilling Restrictions

'Burnin' Down the House' seems to be the anthem of the Biden administration in the last 48 hours of his presidency. The list of disastrous last-minute laws, executive orders, and policies coming out of the Oval Office have one goal in mind: harming the incoming Trump administration (and the American people).

Today, The Hill reports Biden is eyeing more drilling restrictions in Alaska.

The Biden administration eyes more drilling restrictions in Alaska https://t.co/U0o0RegCbv — The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2025

They write:

The Biden administration is setting in motion actions that could prevent drilling in more “special areas” of Alaska’s north slope — if the incoming Trump administration does not shelve it. The Interior Department issued a memo Thursday proposing a new protected area and expansions of existing protected areas. The impacted areas would be expected to total more than 3 million additional protected acres within a 23-million-acre area known as the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. The new protected area would be called the Nuiqsut Subsistence Use Area. The Nuiqsut community is located near the controversial Willow oil project. Existing activity that’s part of that project is not expected to be impacted, but if the policies are left in place, they could impact efforts to further expand it.

This way, if energy prices don't come down, they can point at Trump and scream, 'SEE! HE LIED!'

I cannot believe the Biden administration is still trying to tank Trump's agenda with just 2 days to go. — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) January 18, 2025

We can.

Leave — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) January 18, 2025

Please leave. Go on vacation and never come back.

Rushing all this s**t in just before the real president takes the helm — Jeff (@EyesOnLiberty76) January 18, 2025

And when the Trump administration undoes it all, they'll whine about that, too.

Better hurry! Not much time left to cripple America before Trump comes in to repair the damage. — Vance Bigly 🇺🇲 (@VanceBigly) January 18, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

It is January 18. https://t.co/DDJYYA703Y — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 18, 2025

January 20 cannot get her fast enough.

There’s like two days left. They can stop now. https://t.co/xjLzZoEzOS — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) January 18, 2025

They will not stop.

Just pack you s**t and get out, you lost and in 2 days Trumps term begins. https://t.co/gMHFJlf227 — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 18, 2025

Please. We're begging you.

Fighting to the bitter end to set his agenda in stone. Why is this not considered a case of "election denial"? https://t.co/YtZghkYRxr — Sojourner Mary in Idaho (@SojoInIdaho) January 18, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.