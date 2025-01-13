Follow the Science (or Something): Leftist Eco-Loons Save the Planet by Defacing Charles Darwin's Grave

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 13, 2025
imgflip

Years ago, Rush Limbaugh rightly said communism wasn't defeated. The fall of the Berlin Wall and collapse of the U.S.S.R. was not the end of communism, it was just the end of that version of communism. He predicted communism would be re-packaged as environmentalism. And he was right.

How do we know that? Because every 'solution' to climate change sounds like it came straight outta Marx's The Communist Manifesto, and they're so eager to impose those 'solutions' with iron fists.

This writer calls the eco-Left 'watermelons', because they are: green on the outside and ruby red to the core. To that end, they seek to tear down anything and everything that stands in their way.

Including Charles Darwin.

WATCH:

The destruction is the point. It's not about the environment. It's about destroying the culture to rebuild a communist utopia.

Darwin is the Left's epitome of 'follow the science' and atheism. And he's still a target.

Excellent question.

This writer wouldn't stand by while these goons defaced art or graves or Stonehenge. Consequences be damned, she'd stop them with the force necessary.

This writer takes comfort in knowing if these loons ever did get their way, they'd be off to some factory or farm and they wouldn't cope well.

Oh, just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

They never seem to realize this.

It is not.

It is, however, the best way to continue ticking people off.

Not stopping them is a choice.

YUP.

This made this writer laugh. Hard.

They're all performative hypocrites.

Boomer hippies peaked in the 1960s and keep trying to relive their glory days.

