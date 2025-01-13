Follow the Science (or Something): Leftist Eco-Loons Save the Planet by Defacing Charles Darwin's Grave

Years ago, Rush Limbaugh rightly said communism wasn't defeated. The fall of the Berlin Wall and collapse of the U.S.S.R. was not the end of communism, it was just the end of that version of communism. He predicted communism would be re-packaged as environmentalism. And he was right.

How do we know that? Because every 'solution' to climate change sounds like it came straight outta Marx's The Communist Manifesto, and they're so eager to impose those 'solutions' with iron fists.

This writer calls the eco-Left 'watermelons', because they are: green on the outside and ruby red to the core. To that end, they seek to tear down anything and everything that stands in their way.

Including Charles Darwin.

WATCH:

NOW - Attack on Charles Darwin's grave at Westminster Abbey by far-left climate radicals.pic.twitter.com/UzIfliQvFI — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2025

The destruction is the point. It's not about the environment. It's about destroying the culture to rebuild a communist utopia.

Darwin is the Left's epitome of 'follow the science' and atheism. And he's still a target.

Why does nobody ever stop them before they do the damage? — Historical Centrist (@StevePender) January 13, 2025

Excellent question.

This writer wouldn't stand by while these goons defaced art or graves or Stonehenge. Consequences be damned, she'd stop them with the force necessary.

Natural selection isn't working quickly enough. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) January 13, 2025

This writer takes comfort in knowing if these loons ever did get their way, they'd be off to some factory or farm and they wouldn't cope well.

They've reduced themselves to desecrating graves now ?



Can they stoop any lower ? — The_Wee_Duggie (@Troubles_Truth) January 13, 2025

Oh, just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

Using petroleum based paint.

Paint that uses petroleum based gas.

Wearing a shirt with petroleum based letters.

And cloths that manufactured, shipped and distributed with petroleum.



Protest on I guess. — Chuck (@Chuck96705218) January 13, 2025

They never seem to realize this.

Is this the best way to raise awareness about climate change? — Sedef Uludağ (@sedefuludagg) January 13, 2025

It is not.

It is, however, the best way to continue ticking people off.

I just find it unlikely that Westminster Abbey doesn’t have sufficient security personnel to move in and stop a couple of geriatrics from very slowly spray painting Charles Darwin’s grave with their old arthritic hands https://t.co/vk9gJyJrbT — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 13, 2025

Not stopping them is a choice.

A steel toed boot is called for here https://t.co/gKHUVRAtim — HolzXI (@holz_xi) January 13, 2025

YUP.

Out of curiosity, do these aging hippies actually do anything to save the planet or is this just a retirement hobby for aerosol aficionados https://t.co/kzUamtVGLj — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 13, 2025

This made this writer laugh. Hard.

They're all performative hypocrites.

It's weird how their crazy leftwing activists are Boomers and ours are Zennials. https://t.co/G6ohlU3w8a — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 13, 2025

Boomer hippies peaked in the 1960s and keep trying to relive their glory days.