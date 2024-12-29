A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)

The media are pathetic.

We know, that's not news. But just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers and start chipping away.

Like this.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy caused a bit of a stir over Christmas with intense discussion on H1B visas and the high-skilled worked needed in the tech sector. The debate -- mostly on the Right -- got tense and passionate.

But here's the media, who never missed an opportunity to hate on white people, warning that Elon and Vivek are coming for them.

WATCH:

🚨 NEW: MSNBC “warns” viewers that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are “coming after white people.”



No wonder nobody watches this garbage anymore.



“They coming for you. They said y'all white and lazy.”



This is nothing more than another desperate attempt by smooth-brained… pic.twitter.com/IHJUJs4Qht — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 29, 2024

They're trying to put a wedge between the very diverse coalition on the Right.

Weren't you just telling people to not spend Christmas with their families if they voted for Trump? No one cares what you have to say Joy. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) December 29, 2024

That's not Joy, but might as well be.

They also called Donald Trump an isolationist imperialist today. Grasping at toddler sized straws now. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 29, 2024

They will say whatever they need to in service of their agenda.

Since they hate white people, why don't they support it? — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) December 29, 2024

Because driving a wedge between Elon, Vivek, and the Right is more important than hating white people for the moment.

@MichaelSteele looks like he's sitting there just collecting a paycheck. That "RNC" label has been quite lucrative. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 29, 2024

Quite lucrative.

They’ll advance anything that they believe will disrupt MAGA and reestablish the pattern of division and destruction they worked so hard to establish the last several years. If anybody thinks the Dems were done with shenanigans after the election they’re in for a rude awakening. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) December 29, 2024

Nailed it.

They're pretending Vivek was only talking about white people. I feel sorry for their idiot viewers. https://t.co/ZsBxItPLen — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 29, 2024

They don't have many views.

They’ve still learned nothing from the election. https://t.co/uQSNJnVE0c — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 29, 2024

Not one thing.

MSNBC suddenly cares about white people after waging war on white people for the last decade.



Yeah ok. 😂 https://t.co/bJlca1YUA3 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 29, 2024

Exactly. Okay.

This made us chuckle.

Why do you keep putting words in people's mouth and they have never spoke you people are the racist https://t.co/TNVC3B58Lm — Robert Harris (@RobertH49979735) December 29, 2024

Because they want to gin up discontent instead of report news.

Ridiculous. Waving the papers, pointing the pen… trying to still divide is so over. Talking heads are just trying to be relevant. The race argument is over.. it’s a tool used by the elites/establishment hacks who want division to control… it’s over. https://t.co/l3LlkwFVbV — Cheryl Riley (@Cheryl4moco) December 29, 2024

So over.