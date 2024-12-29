A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)

Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The media are pathetic.

We know, that's not news. But just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers and start chipping away.

Like this.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy caused a bit of a stir over Christmas with intense discussion on H1B visas and the high-skilled worked needed in the tech sector. The debate -- mostly on the Right -- got tense and passionate.

But here's the media, who never missed an opportunity to hate on white people, warning that Elon and Vivek are coming for them.

WATCH:

They're trying to put a wedge between the very diverse coalition on the Right.

That's not Joy, but might as well be.

PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids
Amy Curtis
They will say whatever they need to in service of their agenda.

Because driving a wedge between Elon, Vivek, and the Right is more important than hating white people for the moment.

Quite lucrative.

Nailed it.

They don't have many views.

Not one thing.

Exactly. Okay.

This made us chuckle.

Because they want to gin up discontent instead of report news.

So over.

PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids
Amy Curtis
MONSTERS! 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Reaches New Depths with Squid Games, Blasphemy, and Zombie Strawberry
Grateful Calvin
Stuck in the Past: It's Eternal November for Jen Rubin and Other 'Bugs' Trapped in Bluesky's Amber
Warren Squire
Oops! Chicago Teachers Union Unintentionally Crafts a Campaign Ad for Trump
justmindy
Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100
Amy Curtis
9-1-1? We'd Like to Report a Murder: Scott Jennings DISMANTLES CNN Panel Defending Biden's Legacy (Watch)
Sam J.

