That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to...
Guardian Angels Return to NYC Subways (How Long Before Alvin Bragg Throws Them...
A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)
Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100
PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids
Sen. Eric Schmitt: 'Democrats Have Proven They Don’t Believe in a Secure Border'
MONSTERS! 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Reaches New Depths with Squid Games, Blasphemy, and Zombie...
Stuck in the Past: It’s Eternal November for Jen Rubin and Other ‘Bugs’...
Mayor Pete's Curtain Call: Buttigieg's Revisionist Year In Review
Oops! Chicago Teachers Union Unintentionally Crafts a Campaign Ad for Trump
Times Square Ball Drop Now Presents: The Ultimate Party Pooper's Paradise ... a...
By the Book: Republican Senator Says Trump’s Deportations Will Use Already Existing Laws
Marc Elias, Mr. Fake Dossier Himself, Flees Twitter in a Huff to Yap...
Biden Adopts a 'Sell Low, Buy High' Losing Philosophy When it Comes to...

Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'The Odyssey'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 29, 2024
ImgFlip

You'll be hearing a lot about Homer's The Odyssey in the coming weeks and months. Christopher Nolan is scheduled to film and release a new IMAX adaptation of the epic poem with big-name stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Another Odyssey-based film, Uberto Pasolini's 'The Return' is also in theaters. It stars Ralph Fiennes and Juliet Binoche as Odysseus and his wife Penelope; it's a hyper-focused take on what happens after Odysseus returns to Ithaca (without the mythos of the gods and goddesses).

There is also a new translation of The Odyssey, by Emily Wilson. Who is Emily Wilson?  She's a British American classicist, author, translator, and Professor of Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. 

Probably not a Trump voter, for sure.

Except her views on one of the major themes of The Odyssey -- heroism -- is, well, interesting:

The post reads:

“There’s an idea that Homer has to sound heroic and ancient,” Wilson told me, but that idea comes with a value system attached, one that includes “endorsing this very hierarchical kind of society as if that’s what heroism is.”

Heroism is hierarchical because heroes are better than other people. Flawed and human, yes, but the also go above and beyond.

All of this.

Yeah, she does.

Recommended

That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to Take Credit for Trump's Successes
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It is not supposed to be bouncy.

Great translation. This writer read it in high school.

That's awful. Absolutely awful.

The longer version makes it even worse.

Egads.

They understand this.

Advertisement

They hate it, which is why they seek to destroy it.

Always are.

Bingo!

That language doesn't sing.

Yes, it is.

Tags: BOOKS HEROES WOKE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to Take Credit for Trump's Successes
Amy Curtis
Guardian Angels Return to NYC Subways (How Long Before Alvin Bragg Throws Them in Prison?)
Amy Curtis
A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids
Amy Curtis
MONSTERS! 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Reaches New Depths with Squid Games, Blasphemy, and Zombie Strawberry
Grateful Calvin
Oops! Chicago Teachers Union Unintentionally Crafts a Campaign Ad for Trump
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to Take Credit for Trump's Successes Amy Curtis
Advertisement