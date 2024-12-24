Her Own Personal KRYPTONITE! Top Trump Campaign Pollster Shares Which of Their Ads...
'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just...
Would You Look at That: BLS Chart Shows SHOCKING Disparity in Jobs Between...
Scott Jennings: Why CNN Covering Gaetz When Biden Just Commuted Prisoners’ Death Sentences...
Republican Releases Video Advocating Public Executions for Illegal Aliens Who Kill or Rape...
Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video
Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized For a Fever: X Speculates On the Possible...
Woman Says Canada Is a White Supremacist, Colonial Project Just Like Israel
VIP
NY Immigration Committee Asked for Official Help With Migrant Who Needs Bigger Home,...
Politico: Europe’s Far-Right 'Seizes' on Christmas Market Terror Attack
Cope Springs Eternal: Don Lemon and His Bluesky BlueAnons ‘Know’ Who’s Really in...
Hidden Numbers: When It Comes to Crime, Graphs Don’t Tell the Whole...
VIP
Joe Biden Just Made Trump's Deportation Case for Him
Mark Hamill Talks Blocking People, Dissolving the Electoral College, and the 'Orange Atroc...

Home for Christmas? American Airlines Flights Resume After 'Technical Issue' Briefly Grounded Planes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on December 24, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Hoo boy. It's Christmas Eve -- one of the busiest travel days of the year -- and American Airlines has grounded all flights due to a 'technical' issue.

Advertisement

Yikes. Speculation abounded as to what the technical issue was:

Seems to have only impacted American Airlines.

Others thought it was an issue with scanning boarding passes:


Thankfully, the glitch was short-lived, according to CNN:

Following a brief outage that grounded all American airlines flights during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, American Airlines says it has resumed service Tuesday morning.

American Airlines said a “technical issue” had delayed all of its flights in the United States. But the company began boarding flights again at around 8 am ET, airline spokeswoman Sarah Jantz told CNN.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide groundstop order for all American flights. The FAA in a statement said American requested a nationwide ground stop but it referred all questions to the airline for more information.

Recommended

'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof
Sam J.
Advertisement

We wonder what the technical issue was?

This is good news.

American Airlines employees did their best.

They do. Probably more than you want to fly.

Lots of people asking themselves this question, probably.

We're glad things seem to be back up and running without significant delays.

Advertisement

But there were some alternative suggestions floating around if things had dragged out:

Gus Polinski would get you to your family.

Excellent movie.

Here's hoping we've had our hiccup for the holiday season.

Tags: AIRPORT AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT TSA PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof
Sam J.
Would You Look at That: BLS Chart Shows SHOCKING Disparity in Jobs Between Blue and Red States
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings: Why CNN Covering Gaetz When Biden Just Commuted Prisoners’ Death Sentences?
Warren Squire
Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized For a Fever: X Speculates On the Possible Cause
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof Sam J.
Advertisement