Impostor Syndrome! NY Post Gets Ejected Into Orbit Over Headline About CEO Killer's Video Game History

For a long time, after any act of mass violence the debate always turned to gun control and the influence of video games. Games like 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Call of Duty' drove people to shoot and murder others.
It was -- and remains -- a stupid, garbage argument.
Which is why it's a) amazing to see it making a comeback in the wake of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and b) hilarious because of the video game being called into question this time.
First, we're going to start with a screencap of The New York Post headline because it sets the stage:
An assassin video game? Sounds scary! Definitely a game that's rated M for mature, right?
Right?
Wrong:
Luigi Mangione played assassin video game ‘Among Us’ with friends: ‘Extremely ironic’ https://t.co/HqhWggT6qZ pic.twitter.com/crTtS8RuQg— New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2024
SERIOUSLY?!
Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, once belonged to a group of Ivy League gamers who would play assassin games, according to a report.
Alejandro Romero, a University of Pennsylvania student from the same Discord gaming group as Mangione, said they would play “Among Us,” a game where some players have to secretly kill others without raising suspicions.
“I just found it extremely ironic that, you know, we were in this game and there could actually be a true killer among us,” Romero told NBC News.
Among Us.
AMONG. US.
This writer and her 11-year-old son play Among Us.
The characters aren't even human.
I played Grand Theft Auto and you don’t see me running hookers over— BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) December 10, 2024
Okay, we laughed out loud at this.
Luigi Mangione enjoyed breathing air.— ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) December 10, 2024
"Extremely ironic"
So dumb
SO DUMB.
Everyone played that game. I played that game.— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 10, 2024
Let’s not do the “video games are bad herp derp” for clicks.
They totally did the 'video games are bad' thing. For clicks.
These ultra violent video games are getting out of control— HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) December 10, 2024
Totally out of control.
(Yeah, those are both sarcastic)
Yeah real ironic that a kid played one of the most popular games out there.— Damian (@Breakthecycle2) December 10, 2024
Pretty sure Ed Gein didn't play video games, but yeah, ironic.
Ceo's better be scared 😱 This is just the switch sales from 2020 pic.twitter.com/PzTr8DHQTV— PainDomination (@PainDomination) December 11, 2024
Uh oh.
Journalists can't keep video games out of their mouths when it comes to someone getting shot. https://t.co/gB1UFnbqbg pic.twitter.com/a3GQiaTDjz— MikeyJayRaymond (@MikeyJayRaymond) December 10, 2024
They really can't.
Calling among us “assassin game” is objectively hilarious https://t.co/EKHxl9qGXf pic.twitter.com/nghlpqmiPt— Levi (@levi_jeans22) December 10, 2024
It really is.
Blaming video games… https://t.co/dkL6fhaDfr pic.twitter.com/pks2nfOz3q— Chris Burkhardt (@ChrisJBurkhardt) December 11, 2024
Such a worn-out trope.
Some minimum wage McDonalds employee in Pennsylvania: https://t.co/rqfWdYpjDy pic.twitter.com/cJZkny6f3r— 🗡️ A-hole Anderson 🗡️ (@bayonetbastard) December 10, 2024
Perfect.
"Assassin game"— Will-i-am (@whiskytex) December 11, 2024
Wonder why people didn't trust the media https://t.co/gLrSn4xeLc
Total mystery.
