Impostor Syndrome! NY Post Gets Ejected Into Orbit Over Headline About CEO Killer's Video Game History





For a long time, after any act of mass violence the debate always turned to gun control and the influence of video games. Games like 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Call of Duty' drove people to shoot and murder others.

It was -- and remains -- a stupid, garbage argument.

Which is why it's a) amazing to see it making a comeback in the wake of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and b) hilarious because of the video game being called into question this time.

First, we're going to start with a screencap of The New York Post headline because it sets the stage:





An assassin video game? Sounds scary! Definitely a game that's rated M for mature, right?

Right?

Wrong:

Luigi Mangione played assassin video game ‘Among Us’ with friends: ‘Extremely ironic’ https://t.co/HqhWggT6qZ pic.twitter.com/crTtS8RuQg — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2024

SERIOUSLY?!

More from The New York Post:

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, once belonged to a group of Ivy League gamers who would play assassin games, according to a report. Alejandro Romero, a University of Pennsylvania student from the same Discord gaming group as Mangione, said they would play “Among Us,” a game where some players have to secretly kill others without raising suspicions. “I just found it extremely ironic that, you know, we were in this game and there could actually be a true killer among us,” Romero told NBC News.

Among Us.

AMONG. US.

This writer and her 11-year-old son play Among Us.

The characters aren't even human.

I played Grand Theft Auto and you don’t see me running hookers over — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) December 10, 2024

Okay, we laughed out loud at this.

Luigi Mangione enjoyed breathing air.



"Extremely ironic"



So dumb — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) December 10, 2024

SO DUMB.

Everyone played that game. I played that game.



Let’s not do the “video games are bad herp derp” for clicks. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 10, 2024

They totally did the 'video games are bad' thing. For clicks.

These ultra violent video games are getting out of control — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) December 10, 2024

Totally out of control.

(Yeah, those are both sarcastic)

Yeah real ironic that a kid played one of the most popular games out there. — Damian (@Breakthecycle2) December 10, 2024

Pretty sure Ed Gein didn't play video games, but yeah, ironic.

Ceo's better be scared 😱 This is just the switch sales from 2020 pic.twitter.com/PzTr8DHQTV — PainDomination (@PainDomination) December 11, 2024

Uh oh.

Journalists can't keep video games out of their mouths when it comes to someone getting shot. https://t.co/gB1UFnbqbg pic.twitter.com/a3GQiaTDjz — MikeyJayRaymond (@MikeyJayRaymond) December 10, 2024

They really can't.

It really is.

Such a worn-out trope.

Perfect.

"Assassin game"



Wonder why people didn't trust the media https://t.co/gLrSn4xeLc — Will-i-am (@whiskytex) December 11, 2024

Total mystery.