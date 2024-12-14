'Y' Though? National Spelling Bee Adds Feminist Spelling of 'Womyn' to Official Word List

'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

The Scripps National Spelling Bee -- like apple pie and baseball -- is an American institution. It gives really, really smart kids a chance to strut their stuff on a national stage.

Last year's winning word was psammophile (an animal or plant that prefers or thrives in sandy areas).

But because politics has to infiltrate everything, the new word list will contain the feminist version of 'women' -- womyn.

More from Fox News:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has drawn attention after its approved list of study words for third-graders looking to compete in the upcoming spelling competition was shared online.

Study lists for the contest found on school district websites for the 2024-2025 school year list the feminist term, "womyn," as an acceptable alternate spelling for "women" that students can use.

Schools must be enrolled in the Scripps National Spelling Bee program for their students to qualify for the national spelling competition. The 2025 National Finals will be held next May and coincide with the competition's 100th anniversary.

A spokesperson for Scripps explained to Fox News Digital that all words Scripps uses in its program are pulled from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary, which has the alternate spelling for "women."

Sigh.

But if those are the Scripps rules and they pull from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary, it's a valid answer in competition.

Before the New Year.

Heh.

The word is 'women' and has been 'women' for hundreds of years.

The presence of the word 'men' in it does not somehow harm women. And this writer is willing to bet you a cup of coffee the Venn Diagram of people who like the spelling 'womyn' and the people who think trans women are real women is a circle.

Really progressive.

It sure is.

Because everything has to have a political bent to it.

Don't give them any ideas.

Truth is stranger than fiction.

So dumb.

That's probably accurate.

Tags: SCHOOL SPELLING WOMEN WORDS

