'Y' Though? National Spelling Bee Adds Feminist Spelling of 'Womyn' to Official Word List

The Scripps National Spelling Bee -- like apple pie and baseball -- is an American institution. It gives really, really smart kids a chance to strut their stuff on a national stage.

Last year's winning word was psammophile (an animal or plant that prefers or thrives in sandy areas).

But because politics has to infiltrate everything, the new word list will contain the feminist version of 'women' -- womyn.

National Spelling Bee approves feminist term, 'womyn,' in kids' spelling competition https://t.co/IBrafl8L0K — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2024

More from Fox News:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has drawn attention after its approved list of study words for third-graders looking to compete in the upcoming spelling competition was shared online. Study lists for the contest found on school district websites for the 2024-2025 school year list the feminist term, "womyn," as an acceptable alternate spelling for "women" that students can use. Schools must be enrolled in the Scripps National Spelling Bee program for their students to qualify for the national spelling competition. The 2025 National Finals will be held next May and coincide with the competition's 100th anniversary. A spokesperson for Scripps explained to Fox News Digital that all words Scripps uses in its program are pulled from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary, which has the alternate spelling for "women."

Sigh.

But if those are the Scripps rules and they pull from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary, it's a valid answer in competition.

If you go to the website it does say women is the preferred spelling. Wonder how long they'll have that on there before someone complains. pic.twitter.com/Ls9B79hxDi — Wiser (@WiserTakes) December 13, 2024

Before the New Year.

“Yes can I have the definition and country of origin” — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) December 13, 2024

Heh.

Hahaha.



The National Spelling Bee has gone woke.



Didn’t have this either on my 2024 bingo card. — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) December 13, 2024

The word is 'women' and has been 'women' for hundreds of years.

The presence of the word 'men' in it does not somehow harm women. And this writer is willing to bet you a cup of coffee the Venn Diagram of people who like the spelling 'womyn' and the people who think trans women are real women is a circle.

What better way to prepare kids for the future than by introducing them to controversial terms in a spelling competition? Truly groundbreaking. — Sharon Riley (@Sharon__Riley) December 13, 2024

Really progressive.

that's not a word....it's like saying men can get pregnant. — Lour Yeader (@RU2188439398433) December 13, 2024

It sure is.

Stop this madness! Why can’t the groups leave children alone? More important things to learn folks. — Sherri Worrell (@sher_worrell) December 13, 2024

Because everything has to have a political bent to it.

Is "Latinx" an acceptable word for the super smart spelling bee people? — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) December 13, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

Truth is stranger than fiction.

So dumb.

Fox, OAN, and the daily wire are going to get in the craziest bidding war of all time for the first kid who loses for spelling it "woman" https://t.co/Eho7n0BFmn — honda gang (@russianbot_69) December 13, 2024

That's probably accurate.