Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Joy Behar Keeps Insisting Trump Voters Are Misinformed

Rather than figure out why voters chose Donald Trump -- both in 2016 and again this year -- the Left have decided to double down on calling voters stupid and uninformed.

We expect no better from 'The View', naturally, but it really is something to watch:

Joy Behar keeps swearing that people voted for Trump because they're misinformed...



Keep in mind she's on the view that has to regularly read "legal notes" to cover for their lies. pic.twitter.com/Knns1nvBru — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 13, 2024

Tim is right. Sunny Hostin had to make at least three such legal notes in recent weeks.

But we're the ones who are misinformed?

lol she is going to be crying for 4 years pic.twitter.com/5NG4N6x8ci — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) December 13, 2024

Many Democratic voters will come around to the fact that Trump winning was a far better outcome for them than the alternative. — Russell (@RussellM__) December 13, 2024

Some of them will still hate Trump.

She is an angry, delusional woman. Think how miserable her life must be for her to spew crap everyday and be filled with such anger and hatred. I bet even her co-hosts can't stand being around her. — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) December 13, 2024

They're all miserable. Birds of a feather and all that.

They honestly believe they are smarter than us. We are very informed which is why we voted for Trump. — Suzanne 🇺🇸🎄🎅 (@Ladeeduh888) December 13, 2024

No only are they not smarter than us, they're out of touch. They're all wealthy enough to be insulated from Biden's bad economy.

Most of us are not.

And that's why people voted for Trump.

They lie every day. The irony 😂 https://t.co/yOBXV3zJ54 — Infinite (@Beyond_Dark_TM) December 13, 2024

