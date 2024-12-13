Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Joy Behar Keeps Insisting Trump Voters Are Misinformed

Help Him or Get Out of the Way: Watch Tom Homan Vow to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 13, 2024
Twitter

Rather than figure out why voters chose Donald Trump -- both in 2016 and again this year -- the Left have decided to double down on calling voters stupid and uninformed.

Advertisement

We expect no better from 'The View', naturally, but it really is something to watch:

Tim is right. Sunny Hostin had to make at least three such legal notes in recent weeks.

But we're the ones who are misinformed?

Hahahahahahaha!

Yes she is.

Some of them will still hate Trump.

They're all miserable. Birds of a feather and all that.

No only are they not smarter than us, they're out of touch. They're all wealthy enough to be insulated from Biden's bad economy.

Most of us are not.

And that's why people voted for Trump.

Every day.

