CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over Racist Reading Support Policy

Whether you call it DEI, 'critical race theory' (CRT), or 'equity', the concept of racial preferences in certain facets of life is vile, harmful, and likely illegal.

Advertisement

Here in Wisconsin, a boy in the Green Bay school district is one such victim of woke ideology. This writer wants to be clear: this is supplemental reading services provided by the school district itself and not an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) given to special education students. An IEP is covered by federal law, and it would be the height of stupidity to have a written policy that openly discriminates against students protected by those federal special education laws.

That being said, this policy is still discriminatory and violates Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act:

A white child with dyslexia is denied essential reading intervention due to the Wisconsin State Superintendent and Green Bay Area Public School Administration prioritizing identity politics over the needs of children.



CRT hurts our kids.

pic.twitter.com/htqDYE4b2l — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) December 10, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A Wisconsin parent is mulling legal action over a situation where she alleges her son was passed over being given the extra learning attention he needed due to language on the school’s website that says it prioritizes additional help for students based on race. Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty argue on behalf of their client, Mrs. Colbey Decker, that a 'troubling' and 'unlawful' policy in the Green Bay Area School District 'explicitly prioritizes reading support resources based on race, thereby violating the US Constitution and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,' according to a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. 'Mrs. Decker’s child, who suffers from dyslexia, has received different (and less favorable) services because he is white,' the letter states. 'If he was Black, Hispanic, or Native American, Mrs. Decker’s son would have been treated more favorably and received different services.'

This is absolutely maddening. The Left has also argued for years that literacy is white supremacy, so it makes twisted sense they'd deny a white child supplemental reading services.

Allocating resources for students based on the color of their skin and not need is immoral, discriminatory, and it's unconstitutional.



It is outrageous to say that a white disabled CHILD doesn’t have enough identity intersections to qualify for state and federal aid! pic.twitter.com/3bacLkdPDs — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) December 10, 2024

This should not be tolerated.

State senator @SenChrisLarson, this is the school system you want to be a parent's only option. Imagine how quickly this parent could solve this problem w/ vouchers for all. Instead she has to sue. — Prescott (@prescottbalch) December 11, 2024

This writer is familiar with Chris Larson. He's completely okay with these sort of policies.

This enrages me!!

Being a child that struggled with dyslexia, I would not be where I an today if it weren't for the educators that took the time and effort to work with me.

Knowing that there are children like me being discriminated against, and being withheld from proper… — Daniel Brewer (@DB_USMC2009) December 10, 2024

There is a window of time where these interventions are most effective. Once that window closes, it's hard to make up the losses.

Theoretical question for the Lefties: if it’s okay for people to use violence against CEOs for the perceived sins of their policies, then is it okay for people to use violence against the leaders of school districts for the same? Is that how this works now? — ThriceRewarded (@ThriceRewarded) December 11, 2024

Advertisement

No, no. That's (D)ifferent.

Oh look, actual systemic racism.



Turns out the religion of ineffable systemic racism they can’t ever produce, creates actual systemically racist policies.



Can we be done with this bulls**t? — Some Person (@a69774) December 10, 2024

We're so done with this.

In 21st century America it shouldn't be this difficult for the educated elite class to understand that discrimination = bad. Our children should not be the guinea pigs in adult-led social experiments that are intent on institutionalizing discrimination and bigotry.… https://t.co/88f5fyffDG — Dr. Brandy Shufutinsky (@76brandy76) December 11, 2024

All of that.

Yet there's still people denying that CRT is about anything other than being anti-white. https://t.co/Esq62UV7Kf — Misheru Katorin 🇳🇱 (@MKatorin) December 11, 2024

That's all CRT is about.

Why isn't this a court case?



Why hasn't anyone sued?



You have to actually sue to stop this stuff. This s**t's already illegal. https://t.co/drGyF9TViY — Worst Toilet in Scotland (@WorstToiletInSC) December 11, 2024

The mom, along with Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) are preparing a suit.

Look at all this white privilege. https://t.co/uN0AK47Dad — NJ1 (@NJankov1) December 11, 2024

So much white privilege.

Not.

Children of all races/ethnicities with dyslexia have been denied essential, evidence-based initial reading instruction and/or intervention forever.



Identity politics merely exacerbates the systematic and systemic denial of their “federally protected” civil rights to “free”… https://t.co/DTjYL7P9JI — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) December 11, 2024

Advertisement

Identity politics ruin everything.

It is a travesty that ANY child would be denied special education services based on skin color. So grateful that he has a strong mom fighting for him, but this should never have happened. @htxkidsfirst @BusyMom3Kiddos @miriahlynnsachs https://t.co/JsN1uKcnE8 — Moms for Liberty-Harris County Texas (@M4LHarris) December 11, 2024

Never, ever should happen.

Here's hoping WILL and mom fix this for all students.