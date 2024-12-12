Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Man...
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People...
VIP
How Many More People Have to Die Because of Democratic Speech
Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal...
POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid...
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrinatio...
China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News
Is She Serious?! Watch AOC Justify CEO Murder Because Denied Insurance Claims Are...
Mayor Eric Adams Says Criminal Migrants Will Find No Harbor in His City
KJP Doesn't Want to Preempt the President on Preemptive Pardons
'Shouldn't You Be Making Money?' Watch Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Have FUN...
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips HARD Over Biden While Trying to Scare Everybody...
Leftist Dark Money Network Linked to Hamas Backing Communist Outfit
Protect Children: J.K. Rowling Sets the Medical Record Straight for MP Whining About...

CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over Racist Reading Support Policy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 12, 2024
AngieArtist

Whether you call it DEI, 'critical race theory' (CRT), or 'equity', the concept of racial preferences in certain facets of life is vile, harmful, and likely illegal.

Advertisement

Here in Wisconsin, a boy in the Green Bay school district is one such victim of woke ideology. This writer wants to be clear: this is supplemental reading services provided by the school district itself and not an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) given to special education students. An IEP is covered by federal law, and it would be the height of stupidity to have a written policy that openly discriminates against students protected by those federal special education laws.

That being said, this policy is still discriminatory and violates Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act:

More from The New York Post:

A Wisconsin parent is mulling legal action over a situation where she alleges her son was passed over being given the extra learning attention he needed due to language on the school’s website that says it prioritizes additional help for students based on race.

Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty argue on behalf of their client, Mrs. Colbey Decker, that a 'troubling' and 'unlawful' policy in the Green Bay Area School District 'explicitly prioritizes reading support resources based on race, thereby violating the US Constitution and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,' according to a letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

'Mrs. Decker’s child, who suffers from dyslexia, has received different (and less favorable) services because he is white,' the letter states.

'If he was Black, Hispanic, or Native American, Mrs. Decker’s son would have been treated more favorably and received different services.'

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is absolutely maddening. The Left has also argued for years that literacy is white supremacy, so it makes twisted sense they'd deny a white child supplemental reading services.

This should not be tolerated.

This writer is familiar with Chris Larson. He's completely okay with these sort of policies.

There is a window of time where these interventions are most effective. Once that window closes, it's hard to make up the losses.

Advertisement

No, no. That's (D)ifferent.

We're so done with this.

All of that.

That's all CRT is about.

The mom, along with Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) are preparing a suit.

So much white privilege.

Not.

Advertisement

Identity politics ruin everything.

Never, ever should happen.

Here's hoping WILL and mom fix this for all students.

Tags: CRITICAL RACE THEORY DISCRIMINATION EDUCATION PUBLIC SCHOOLS WISCONSIN DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it!
Warren Squire
POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot
Amy Curtis
Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report
Sam J.
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrination in Schools
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement