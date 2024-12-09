Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help Get Back Stolen Belongings

Every once in a while, there's a story that's so ironic, it's actually delicious.

This is one of those stories.

‘Defund the police’ activist goes viral after begging for help when everything she owned was stolen in San Francisco: ‘The cops didn’t do s—!’ https://t.co/DaDogOu3Z7 pic.twitter.com/1e3hikGTbS — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2024

More from The New York Post:

When thieves made off with Darcie Bell’s rented U-Haul truck, the San Francisco woman put out a call for help on X: 'If you see a 26 foot uhaul truck with the Arizona plate AL50003- would you let me know because it had like everything I own on it.' The post went viral, but not for the reason she hoped for. Bell spent years posting left-wing 'Defund the police' views — and users across the site blasted and mocked the activist. 'Anti Police activist begs the police to help,' jeered the X account Bay State of Mind, which comments on San Francisco Bay Area politics. Tom Wolf, an addiction recovery advocate who has nearly 30,000 followers, posted a screenshot of a previous post in which Bell blasts the San Francisco police, alongside a screenshot of her recent plea. 'Shot. Chaser,' the caption reads.

We're not sure exactly what the 'defund the police' crowd expected. When you decriminalize everything, hamstring law enforcement so they can't or won't investigate crimes or arrest criminals, and let those criminals run wild in your cities -- this is what you get.

Lawlessness. Theft. Homicide.

Darcie Bell is living in the world she helped create. She just thought she'd be immune to it.

Turns out police are very important — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2024

It sure does.

I feel bad. U-Haul may never get their truck back… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 8, 2024

In an even bigger ironic twist, Bell may be on the hook for that rental, too.

She’s complaining that U-Haul doesn’t put GPS trackers in the trucks. Nothing was stopping her from putting an Apple AirTag in the trucks. If your items were worth that much to you, maybe you should spend $25 and toss an AirTag in the truck just for a little peace of mind. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) December 9, 2024

This writer has an AirTag on her keys and her wallet so she doesn't lose them.

Best $25 bucks spent ever.

So someone used their freedom of speech and it’s ok for the others to not do their job? Especially when referring to law enforcement?



While I understand, I don’t at the same time. — Ling (@0xLing_) December 9, 2024

Because they're unable to follow up on theft cases thanks to staffing shortages, budget cuts, other crime -- all consequences of the policies Bell supports.

Oh wait, did she pack all her stuff into a Uhaul because she was moving away from #crime ridden San Francisco? 🤔 — Mad Max (@El_Road_Warrior) December 9, 2024

That would be the cherry on top of this irony sundae.

This is SF politics in a nutshell: People living so deep in their extreme ideology that they can’t see hypocrisy and reality when it walks right up to them and smacks them square in the face.



Of course people feel sorry for crime victims (especially innocent kids) but in this… https://t.co/Eo3u8eWf0x — Mark Dietrich (@markdietrichsf) December 9, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

They never think it’s going to happen to them. They live under the most bizarre and delusional and anti-rational set of beliefs you’ll ever encounter.



Red Pill?



Here’s hoping. https://t.co/BULalXiqdu — Mark Schipper (@TheMarkSchipper) December 9, 2024

They say a conservative is just a liberal who hasn't been mugged yet.