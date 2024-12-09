Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Beggin...
BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial

Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help Get Back Stolen Belongings

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 09, 2024
Meme

Every once in a while, there's a story that's so ironic, it's actually delicious.

This is one of those stories.

More from The New York Post:

When thieves made off with Darcie Bell’s rented U-Haul truck, the San Francisco woman put out a call for help on X: 'If you see a 26 foot uhaul truck with the Arizona plate AL50003- would you let me know because it had like everything I own on it.'

The post went viral, but not for the reason she hoped for. Bell spent years posting left-wing 'Defund the police' views — and users across the site blasted and mocked the activist.

'Anti Police activist begs the police to help,' jeered the X account Bay State of Mind, which comments on San Francisco Bay Area politics.

Tom Wolf, an addiction recovery advocate who has nearly 30,000 followers, posted a screenshot of a previous post in which Bell blasts the San Francisco police, alongside a screenshot of her recent plea.

'Shot. Chaser,' the caption reads.

We're not sure exactly what the 'defund the police' crowd expected. When you decriminalize everything, hamstring law enforcement so they can't or won't investigate crimes or arrest criminals, and let those criminals run wild in your cities -- this is what you get.

Lawlessness. Theft. Homicide.

Darcie Bell is living in the world she helped create. She just thought she'd be immune to it.

It sure does.

In an even bigger ironic twist, Bell may be on the hook for that rental, too.

This writer has an AirTag on her keys and her wallet so she doesn't lose them.

Best $25 bucks spent ever.

Because they're unable to follow up on theft cases thanks to staffing shortages, budget cuts, other crime -- all consequences of the policies Bell supports.

That would be the cherry on top of this irony sundae.

Harsh, but fair.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

They say a conservative is just a liberal who hasn't been mugged yet.

