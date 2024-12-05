As Jury Deliberations Continue, Jordan Neely's Father Sues Daniel Penny
New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear
Beer Banshees: ‘Journos’ Shriek Over Pete Hegseth Drinking Alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day
How Convenient: Amnesty International Changes Definition of 'Genocide' to Attack Israel
We Got Nothin': Guess What Justice Sotomayor Says Is Comparable to 'Gender Affirming'...
Unanimous: Boston City Council Votes 13-0 to Reaffirm Sanctuary City Status
CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit...
A Tale of Two Presidents: NYT ‘Journos’ Churn Out Pro-Dem Prose for Biden’s...
*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at...
Par for the Course: LPGA Rules Men Can No Longer Steal Women's Golf...
Clarence Thomas Beast-Mode: Gender Ideology Goes Down in Flames!
Shiznit Hits the FAN as Acting Secret Service Dir FLIPS OUT During Trump...
Joke's on HIM! Weirdie Creates ENTIRE Thread Around VIRAL PhD Trolling, Blames 'Rage...
RUH-ROH! Adam Schiff Believes People Getting PREEMPTIVE Pardons Must Be GUILTY (At Least...

'I'm Embarrassed': Francis Ford Coppola Apologizes for 'Godfather II' Starting 'Sequel Trend'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Paramount Pictures

This writer will confess something: she didn't like Francis Ford Coppola's mob classic 'The Godfather' the first (and only) time she saw it. In her defense, she was 17 and in high school. Her tastes in movies have changed in the 24 years and she's willing to give the movie and its award-winning sequel, a second look.

Advertisement

So it struck her as odd that Francis Ford Coppola would apologize now for a movie that he made 50 years ago:

More from The New York Post:

Francis Ford Coppola apologized for making one of the greatest films of all time.

The Oscar-winning director, 85, told the Washington Post in an interview published Monday that he’s to blame for the never-ending amount of sequels in Hollywood, because he helmed 1974’s 'The Godfather Part II.'

'So I’m the jerk that started numbers on movies,” Coppola said. “I’m embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone.'

Yeah, no.

'The Godfather Part II' is not what started the trend. Not by a longshot.

And this writer knows enough about movies and Hollywood to know the sequel was goodVery good.

Recommended

New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear
Brett T.
Advertisement

Six. Oscars.

It's not like the slop Hollywood is producing today.

Everyone knows Part III was terrible.

EVERYONE.

Seriously.

Like 'South Park' said: put a chick in it, and make her lame and gay.

Absolutely nothing.

Advertisement

Heh.

Perfect use of this gif. Well done.

Or that.

The trend of sequels was not Coppola's doing, and he shouldn't apologize for it.

And if he won't apologize for Part III, he should apologize for 'Megalopolis.'

Tags: HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear
Brett T.
As Jury Deliberations Continue, Jordan Neely's Father Sues Daniel Penny
Amy Curtis
*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit from Lefty Women
Sam J.
Beer Banshees: ‘Journos’ Shriek Over Pete Hegseth Drinking Alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day
Warren Squire
We Got Nothin': Guess What Justice Sotomayor Says Is Comparable to 'Gender Affirming' Mastectomies
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear Brett T.
Advertisement