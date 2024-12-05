'I'm Embarrassed': Francis Ford Coppola Apologizes for 'Godfather II' Starting 'Sequel Trend'

This writer will confess something: she didn't like Francis Ford Coppola's mob classic 'The Godfather' the first (and only) time she saw it. In her defense, she was 17 and in high school. Her tastes in movies have changed in the 24 years and she's willing to give the movie and its award-winning sequel, a second look.

So it struck her as odd that Francis Ford Coppola would apologize now for a movie that he made 50 years ago:

Francis Ford Coppola apologizes for making ‘Godfather II’ and starting sequel trend: ‘I’m embarrassed’ https://t.co/S4700xqZrB pic.twitter.com/z4Z30kFJ4f — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Francis Ford Coppola apologized for making one of the greatest films of all time. The Oscar-winning director, 85, told the Washington Post in an interview published Monday that he’s to blame for the never-ending amount of sequels in Hollywood, because he helmed 1974’s 'The Godfather Part II.' 'So I’m the jerk that started numbers on movies,” Coppola said. “I’m embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone.'

Yeah, no.

'The Godfather Part II' is not what started the trend. Not by a longshot.

And this writer knows enough about movies and Hollywood to know the sequel was good. Very good.

Godfather 2 won 6 Oscars including Best Film & Best Director while cementing his legacy and making him millions.



I’m sure if given the chance he would totally go back and NOT do it. 🙃 — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) December 5, 2024

Six. Oscars.

It's not like the slop Hollywood is producing today.

Godfather 2 was great, he should apologize for 3. — LeChuck Rising (@lechuckrising) December 5, 2024

Everyone knows Part III was terrible.

WHAT? Personally I prefer 2 over 1, but admittedly its a close call. If he's in the mood to apologize, apologize for 3. — NKLein (@kleinlegal) December 5, 2024

EVERYONE.

Imagine apologizing for making one of the best movies of all time. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) December 5, 2024

Seriously.

But Godfather II was great! One of the best sequels of all time, and one of the greatest movies ever made.



It’s 3 that was dogs**t but just wait, after he’s passed away, they’ll make a 4 with a gay black woman as the head of the family. — Dylan Sandas (@Dylan_Sandas) December 5, 2024

Like 'South Park' said: put a chick in it, and make her lame and gay.

Godfather II was probably the best sequel ever made. He has nothing to apologize for. — FloridaDame (@Fantine21) December 5, 2024

Absolutely nothing.

JRR Tolkien similarly apologized for writing The Two Towers. https://t.co/oP2fA7gSLn — Max von Side-Eye (@SvenTystnad) December 5, 2024

Heh.

Perfect use of this gif. Well done.

He should apologize for 'Godfather 3', and removing the original closing credit scenes in 'Apocalypse Now' where Colonel Kurtz's outpost gets napalmed. https://t.co/wmyD1SKCtU — G (@stevensongs) December 5, 2024

Or that.

The trend of sequels was not Coppola's doing, and he shouldn't apologize for it.

And if he won't apologize for Part III, he should apologize for 'Megalopolis.'