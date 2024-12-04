JUST STOP: AG Andrew Bailey Will Fight Biden's FOURTH Unconstitutional Student Loan Forgiveness Scheme

Here we go again.

The Biden administration -- in defiance of the Supreme Court -- is trying to push through another student loan forgiveness scheme.

But Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey -- along with 23 other attorneys general -- are trying to put a stop to this illegal, unconstitutional wealth transfer:

🚨BREAKING: @JoeBiden is trying to force through a FOURTH illegal student loan cancellation scheme.



I led 23 AGs in putting Biden on notice that this latest scheme is unlawful and must be rescinded immediately.



We are prepared for yet another court battle if he tries again. pic.twitter.com/Cm7iOPWp2n — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) December 3, 2024

'No one is above the law' is dead.

We are 10-0 with the lawless Biden Administration in our fight to block their illegal redistribution of wealth.



Missouri has successfully defended the American people’s tax dollars in court every time. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) December 3, 2024

Soon to be 11-0.

Will the Biden administration learn?

Everyone from the Supreme Court to Nancy Pelosi has publicly acknowledged that @JoeBiden does not have the legal authority to forgive debt except in the limited ways Congress clearly outlined. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) December 3, 2024

And yet they keep trying.

@JoeBiden's Department of Education must repeal the illegal rule because: pic.twitter.com/yiGHVZLP1N — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) December 3, 2024

They won't. But they should.

I’m telling you, he’s attempting to burn the entire Democratic Party to the ground on his way out.



He’s like Sherman marching through Georgia. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) December 3, 2024

He sure is.

Enough! The judicial system needs to apply some sort of repercussions for repeatedly attempting to do the same things (student loan cancellations) that were struck down previously. — Stranger (@TheSepulga) December 3, 2024

They absolutely do.

Thanks again for what you’re doing, you’re a scholar and gentlemen and I hope one day you’ll be able to serve at the federal level and do the same thing but with more tools and power. — Loxx (@algxtradingx) December 4, 2024

We wouldn't object to that.

This is absolutely abhorrent. I’ve gone through the mandatory loan education course they give prior to taking out student loans. This is a slap in the face to those of us who paid our debts back. Joe Biden will go down as the WORST President in our existence as a country. https://t.co/vBwItA4QT3 — Robert Paulson (@lRobertPaulsonl) December 3, 2024

It's a slap in the face not only to those who paid their loans back, but to those who never took loans out -- whether they paid for college out of pocket or didn't go to college.

Go easy on the poor fellow, he has dementia. Probably forgot this has been ruled unconstitutional like 5 times already. https://t.co/zqNuG8aKYv — MisterMisinformation (@MisterMissinfo) December 3, 2024

Ouch.

But also probably not wrong.

The Criminal and the Alphabet Gang are at it again. https://t.co/LMEIpmAj2r — Ralynn (@Ralynn97966097) December 4, 2024

They never stop.

Biden is determined to break as many laws as he can before leaves office. https://t.co/6IVSI49AJn — suburbanmom (@TanyaT1450) December 4, 2024

Why not? He can just issue pardons.