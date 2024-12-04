Unpopular: Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over Wicked Toy Typo
Note That Judiciary Dems Are Alarmed by 'Danger' of Trump Deportations (NOT Biden...
CBS News' Banner Year of Shameless #Journalism Continued With This 'INSANE' Open About...

JUST STOP: AG Andrew Bailey Will Fight Biden's FOURTH Unconstitutional Student Loan Forgiveness Scheme

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 04, 2024
AngieArtist

Here we go again. 

The Biden administration -- in defiance of the Supreme Court -- is trying to push through another student loan forgiveness scheme.

But Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey -- along with 23 other attorneys general -- are trying to put a stop to this illegal, unconstitutional wealth transfer:

'No one is above the law' is dead.

Soon to be 11-0.

Will the Biden administration learn?

And yet they keep trying.

They won't. But they should.

He sure is.

They absolutely do.

We wouldn't object to that.

It's a slap in the face not only to those who paid their loans back, but to those who never took loans out -- whether they paid for college out of pocket or didn't go to college.

Ouch.

But also probably not wrong.

They never stop.

Why not? He can just issue pardons.

Tags: MISSOURI SCOTUS STUDENT DEBT STUDENT LOANS SUPREME COURT STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

