Tom 'Expert' Nichols Thinks Cleaning Up the FBI Is 'Slow Mo' Authoritarian Takeover of the Country

With everything that's gone on the last several days, this flew under the radar. But it's worth paying attention to because it really exposes how the so-called 'conservatives' of the Never Trump movement really think and feel about our government and its institutions.

Tom Nichols likes to think himself an expert on all things political. But what he really is is a partisan hack who hates the average voter even more than he hates Donald Trump. To that end, he's fine with the weaponization of places like the DOJ and FBI because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Now that the Democrats aren't in control of the government, he really wants us to know authoritarianism is coming.

WATCH:

Nichols: You have the makings of a not so slow motion authoritarian takeover of the United States government. And people ought to be really concerned about this. pic.twitter.com/c2wBI6xZSb — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2024

What an insufferable bore he is.

The deep state criminals right now.. pic.twitter.com/viWRK5i1et — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 1, 2024

You love to see the panic.

Translation: trump is nominating people who will gut our corrupt authoritarian establishment and we are scared s**tless. — cactusgonzales (@Libertycactus) December 1, 2024

They like the corrupt authoritarian establishment when they're in charge.

All the extreme left does is fear mongering.

The authoritarians lost the elections. Democracy won.

And there's nothing these leftwing extremists can do about it but cope. — Fascist Dictator Joe Briben (@RaymondRed1971) December 1, 2024

Not true.

They can seethe, too.

Did we or did we not just have a free and fair presidential election? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) December 1, 2024

Tom's preferred candidate lost, so democracy is dead.

Nichols is an idiot. Kash Patel is an excellent pick. He's the one that exposed the traitors in the FBI - Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. — B 🇺🇸 (@b_connerton) December 1, 2024

BUT TRUMP!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣have you been unconscious for the last 4 years?? https://t.co/3uxbHxOsH3 — Heather Merriweather (@HeatherMer15304) December 1, 2024

Yes he has been.

Liberals: Equal Justice = LITERAL AUTHORITARIAN TAKEOVER!!!! https://t.co/owXy24HFjy — Derek Yohe ✍🏻 (@DerekMYohe) December 1, 2024

Speaks volumes, doesn't it?

The Biden regime was the most authoritarian takeover ever attempted and now they’re all going to be held to account.



I love watching these people squirm. https://t.co/rSfFhImiZS — NOBODY LISTENED (@One_Party_State) December 1, 2024

So do we.

The Dearth of Expertise has opinions. 🙄Nichols, who voted for Biden / Harris, promoters of lawfare against Trump, right to lifers & thousands of J6’ers, has opinions on authoritarian takeovers…🧐🤔 https://t.co/Uidti8myET — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) December 1, 2024

He likes that flavor of authoritarianism, though.

You are the explanation on why Dem lost elections, elitist pretending to lecture the people from a supposed moral superiority that do not exists, instead of listening to them. https://t.co/DGJHvLb4PZ — stefano manca (@ste_manca) December 1, 2024

All of this.

Tom thinks he's better than the people, and when you understand that, everything he says and does makes sense.