Tom 'Expert' Nichols Thinks Cleaning Up the FBI Is 'Slow Mo' Authoritarian Takeover of the Country

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 02, 2024
Twitter

With everything that's gone on the last several days, this flew under the radar. But it's worth paying attention to because it really exposes how the so-called 'conservatives' of the Never Trump movement really think and feel about our government and its institutions.

Tom Nichols likes to think himself an expert on all things political. But what he really is is a partisan hack who hates the average voter even more than he hates Donald Trump. To that end, he's fine with the weaponization of places like the DOJ and FBI because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Now that the Democrats aren't in control of the government, he really wants us to know authoritarianism is coming.

WATCH:

What an insufferable bore he is.

You love to see the panic.

They like the corrupt authoritarian establishment when they're in charge.

Not true.

They can seethe, too.

Tom's preferred candidate lost, so democracy is dead.

BUT TRUMP!

Yes he has been.

Speaks volumes, doesn't it?

So do we.

He likes that flavor of authoritarianism, though.

All of this.

Tom thinks he's better than the people, and when you understand that, everything he says and does makes sense.

